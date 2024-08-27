Magic's Anthony Black Among ESPN's Most Interesting Sophomore Players
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic have a bit of a puzzle to sort out with their backcourt rotation entering the 2024-25 season.
After signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to presumably take the starting two-guard role and Jalen Suggs' positive progression as point guard in the first five, that leaves a few players to vie for the bench ballhandler minutes.
Anthony Black features in that group of second-unit contributors, along with Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, Cory Joseph and Jett Howard. This grouping used to feature Markelle Fultz, but the Magic appear to have moved on from the former No. 1 overall pick who remains unsigned.
So, what is the prognosis for Black to find a steady role among that bunch? ESPN's Jeremy Woo made the case for him, listing the Magic's No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft as one of the 10 most interesting sophomores to watch this season.
"Black had positive flashes as a rookie in a sporadic role, showcasing his unselfishness, feel for the game, and defensive chops when given the chance," Woo wrote. "Black is already a terrific defender, with great size, good lateral quickness, and instincts that allow him to cover smaller guards as well as bigger wings."
Black appeared in 69 games for the Magic last season, averaging 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.9 minutes a game. Black also started 33 games, meaning that when head coach Jamahl Mosley and his staff needed him, they felt they could rely on Black to provide.
According to Dunks and Threes, Black had a defensive EPM (defensive estimated plus-minus) of +0.8, which measures the estimated impact on defense over 100 possessions. For a relatively small sample size given Black's body of work, that rating aligns with the Magic's defensive identity. Basketball Reference awarded Black 1.5 win shares last season.
"His ability to handle the ball, create shots for teammates, and guard multiple positions at a high level makes him a potential difference-maker in the long run," Woo continued. "If his offense progresses, there should be an opportunity for Black to help run Orlando's bench units, which will afford him some valuable playmaking reps and expand his comfort level playing on the ball."
The Magic love to utilize Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as point forwards, but with Black coming off the bench, the frequency in which he'd play with one or both of them at the same time projects to be low. Orlando's ceiling would rise significantly knowing it has multiple capable ballhandlers who can spot the minutes when neither Wagner nor Banchero are on the floor.
Black had an eFG of 54.0% and a true shooting percentage of 56.0%, which were either on par or just below league average for last season. A small bump in offensive efficiency while maintaining the same defensive prowess that kept him on the floor so often last season could make for an impressive second campaign.
The likely translation would be an increase in volume of shots. Black made 39.4% of the 94 threes and took 247 shots from the field. His 12.7% usage rate is third-lowest among the Magic's returning players.
But the Magic utilized a high draft pick on him for a reason – to be a part of something much larger.
"Black is the type of talent who can shape the Magic's future – but with Orlando angling to win big, he's going to have to earn his role," Woo wrote. "A significant leap could make him a big piece of the puzzle."
To see the rest of the list of 10, you can read Woo's full article here. (ESPN+, subscription required.)
