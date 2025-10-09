Magic have sights set on deep playoff run
The Orlando Magic are coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and the team hopes to make a deeper postseason run in the upcoming season.
Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. spoke about the mentality of going into the season with a deep playoff run in mind.
"That's kind of what summer is about," Carter Jr. said. "In my opinion, I think you train like you know you're going to be deep in the playoffs. When you play possibly 100 games a season, it starts there, in my opinion, then going into training camp. That's always something in the back your mind, like, it's the last drill, or it's the last player, your dog tired, huffing and puffing.
"You just give your last little bit of extra effort that can be a deciding factor of any games throughout the season that can be deciding home court advantage or away. So that's something I think that we've all especially ones that have been here, played in those two playoffs here that we've had since I've been here, kind of realized and recognized, and that's kind of what we're preparing for going into the season."
The Magic have been around the block and that should come in handy as they get ready for the season. They know what a playoff run looks like and they have made moves that can catapult the Magic deeper into the postseason by acquiring Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones to help the backcourt.
The Magic are about as comfortable as they have been together in Jamahl Mosley's fifth season as head coach. Mosley knows which buttons to push, when it's time to run and when it's time to hold back with his core of players that have been with him for multiple seasons.
If Mosley can figure out ways to push his agenda forward with the Magic, they could find themselves winning their first playoff series since 2010.
