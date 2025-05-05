The Magic Insider

Orlando Magic Starter Parties With WNBA Star Angel Reese For Her Birthday

The Orlando Magic are in offseason mode, and that allows one player to wind down with Angel Reese.

Jeremy Brener

Angel Reese of the Rose takes a shot against the Vinyl.
Angel Reese of the Rose takes a shot against the Vinyl. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are enjoying their time off the court after their first round elimination to the Boston Celtics.

Every player is taking time for themselves, spending time with friends and family outside of the facility.

This includes starting center Wendell Carter Jr., who was seen at WNBA All-Star Angel Reese's birthday party over the weekend.

Reese attended several Magic games throughout the season, so it's nice to see Carter returning the favor by showing up for the Chicago Sky forward.

Reese, who grew fame after her collegiate rivalry with Caitlin Clark, is getting ready for her second WNBA season after being named an All-Star in her rookie year with the Sky in 2024.

Meanwhile, Carter has been with the Magic since the team acquired him in a trade for Nikola Vucevic back in 2021. He has spent five seasons with the Magic and played in 68 contests this past season, a career-high for the big man out of Duke.

It remains to be seen if Carter is part of the Magic's plans beyond the summer with change on the horizon. If he is, we could expect to see Reese at the Kia Center supporting Carter all throughout next season.

MORE MAGIC COVERAGE

Could Orlando Magic Trade For Future Hall of Fame Guard?

Mock Draft Has Orlando Magic Taking Talented Big East Freshman

Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Hints At Contract Extension?

Jeremy Brener works as a contributing writer for Orlando Magic On SI. He can be reached at jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com or follow him on X @JeremyBrener.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.