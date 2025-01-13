Magic Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Week-Long Volunteerism in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic organization, as part of the Magic Volunteer Program (MVP), is spending the entire week leading up to MLK Day on Jan. 20 honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several volunteer opportunities.
An in-game celebration during the Magic's Jan. 19 home game vs. the Denver Nuggets will cap the week of opportunities, in which the franchise's approx. 250 staff members will be giving back at 14 total Central Florida non-profits over a five-day period.
Here's a look at the non-profits they'll volunteer at and what they'll be doing at each location:
Monday, Jan. 13
- Clean the World | Soap recycling and sorting
- Quest Camp Thunderbird | Camp cleanup, painting and beautification
Tuesday, Jan. 14
- The Sharing Center | Sorting and organization of donations
- Ronald McDonald Houses | Baking, cooking, crafts and cleanups at three different locations
- United Against Poverty | Stocking shelves for grocery program
Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Rescue Outreach Mission | Preparing and serving meals, campus cleanup
- A Gift for Teaching | Warehouse organization
Thursday, Jan. 16
- Habitat for Humanity | Building a home
- Second Harvest | Meal packing
- Boys & Girls Club | Planting a garden and visiting youth
Friday, Jan. 17
- Keep Orlando Beautiful | Park cleanup
- UCP of Central Florida | Painting and landscaping
Sunday's Magic home game versus the Nuggets is MLK Night at the Kia Center, in which several in-game festivities and celebrations are planned.
Before the game, a Magic player will address the crowd. Orlando players will be donning a custom Nike Martin Luther King Kr. Day on-court warmup top, designed in collaboration with the MLK Foundation, Martin Luther King III and the NBPA.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer's MLK Youth Humanitarians and the Mayor's MLK Commission members will be honored. In addition, the Magic will host the youth and the MLK Commission in a suite for the game. Winners are middle and high school students selected by school officials throughout Orange County for exemplifying Dr. King's ideals.
A special recognition will be made for Magic Diversity Game Changer honoree Elliot Cohen, the lead student advocate with Orlando's My Brother's Keeper Program. Cohen provides targeted mentoring and wraparound services to 25 students and their families at Roberto Clemente Middle School. In the past, he's been honored as:
- Racine Insider News Man of the Year
- NAACP Black Excellence Award winner
- Gateway Technical College Youth Advocate Award winner
- Racine Journal Times Leaders Making Impact Award winner
- Roberto Clemente Service Award for outstanding community involvement and making positive contributions.
Throughout the game, MagicVision, the arena's video board, will feature remembrance videos featuring Magic players recognizing the many accomplishments and contributions of Dr. King.
The Magic are also participating in downtown Orlando's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Saturday, Jan. 18 and the Oviedo MLK Celebration – Community Fun Day in the Park on Monday, Jan. 20 to continue to celebrate Dr. King.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- BANCHERO'S RETURN, MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: The key moments that bulleted Paolo Banchero's return back to the floor. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO GETS UNDERTAKER INTRO: See the introduction for Paolo Banchero in his first game back from injury. CLICK HERE
- 'THE RULER'S BACK': Banchero was upgraded to available for the first time in over 10 weeks Friday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC EAGER FOR TRANSITION PERIOD WITH BANCHERO BACK: "That's a franchise guy," Cole Anthony said. "We want him on the court." CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO, WAGNER MAINTAIN TOP 10 IN ALL-STAR VOTING: Second returns for All-Star weekend fan voting revealed Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's status to be unchanged. CLICK HERE
- LATEST ON SUGGS, MOE WAGNER: The Magic have updates regarding the health of Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner. CLICK HERE
- WCJ 'GETTING [HIS] SWAG BACK': Wendell Carter Jr.'s role has fluctuated so far in his seventh NBA season, but he's "starting to get [his] swag back." CLICK HERE
- FRANZ'S PATIENCE PIVOTAL AS HE PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE: A little over four weeks after Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner tore his right oblique, he told locker room reporters that his status is "a weird spot" to be in: feeling better but knowing he must be patient in his recovery process. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.