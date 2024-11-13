Magic-Pacers Injury Report: Toppin Questionable, Seven Listed on Report
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic welcome the Indiana Pacers to the Kia Center on Wednesday night for the third meeting between the two teams this year. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in downtown Orlando.
The Magic have won three straight at home and are back at .500 on the year, winning all three games on their current five-game homestand so far by 25+ points. A 114-89 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night sets Orlando up for the second night of a back-to-back tonight.
Indiana has been out of action since Sunday evening, when the Pacers downed the visiting New York Knicks by 11 points at home in a rematch of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tyrese Haliburton (35 points) and Bennedict Mathuring (38) helped lead the way for the blue and gold.
Here's the latest on player health and status ahead of tonight's key Magic-Pacers tilt.
Orlando Magic Injury Report:
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Wendell Carter Jr.: OUT (left foot plantar fasciitis)
Banchero is set to miss his eighth game with a torn right oblique suffered in the fourth quarter of the Magic's 102-99 loss at Chicago on October 30.
Carter Jr. will miss his sixth straight contest with left foot plantar fasciitis. The injury came about in the first half of the Magic's loss at Dallas on November 3, and Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said on Tuesday that Carter Jr. was "doing well," and the 25-year-old center was "slowly progressing."
Indiana Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson: OUT (torn right Achilles)
- James Wiseman: OUT (torn left Achilles)
- Andrew Nembhard: OUT (left knee patellofemoral inflamation)
- Aaron Nesmith: OUT (left ankle sprain)
- Obi Toppin: Questionable (left ankle sprain)
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle announced before Sunday's game versus New York that Nesmith would be out until at least December with his sprained ankle. In the same update, he also said that Nembhard would miss at least two more weeks with knee tendinitis. On the NBA's injury report, the injury is officially listed as left knee patellofemoral inflammation.
Obi Toppin is questionable after missing Sunday's contest with the Knicks due to a sprained left ankle.
Indiana lost both Jackson and Wiseman in the space of about a week to torn Achilles tendons. Their injuries plus the possible absence of Toppin would leave the Pacer frontcourt severely lacking for depth.
