Jalen Suggs Probable Saturday vs. Miami After Ankle Injury Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. – Jalen Suggs typically doesn't take long to reboot his motor. But when the fourth-year Orlando Magic guard went down in a heap before halftime Thursday night, coach Jamahl Mosley knew something was different.
"When he went down the first time, I was extremely nervous and worried," Mosley said after his team's 105-99 loss to Oklahoma City. "I wasn't gonna call timeout, but usually he bounces back up."
Suggs walked with a limp but was still capable of jogging and sprinting. Controlling the ball at the top of the key, he changed gears as he attempted to drive past the Thunder's Cason Wallace. Starting right, Suggs went between his legs and drove to the left side of the lane.
As he reached the elbow, Suggs collapsed after a step with his left foot and lost control of the ball. He'd planted as he hoped to alter course toward the rim, but his ankle gave way. While the Thunder pushed the break, Suggs grabbed at his left ankle and writhed in pain. The game came to a stop as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope fouled OKC's Aaron Wiggins and Mosley burned a timeout.
The Kia Center hushed enough for Suggs' expletives to be heard. A few teammates, Mosley, and the Magic's VP of player performance and wellness, Arnie Kander, eventually helped Suggs to his feet. He walked in lockstep with Kander to the end of the Magic bench to receive treatment in the half's final moments.
OKC closed the quarter on a 10-1 run in the next 96 seconds. Suggs walked under his own power into the Magic locker room.
He emerged with the rest of the team for second-half warmups, sporting wraps on each of his lower legs as he began taking shots. He started the half, but Anthony Black checked in for Suggs less than four minutes later. His night was done.
Kander again wrapped Suggs' lower legs. He watched the rest of the game from the end of the Magic bench.
"As he comes up in the second half, I just saw that there wasn't a high pace," Mosley said. "There were moments of it, but I want to make sure that he's going to be okay for the long haul. There's too many things going on with this team when it comes to the injury bug that we want to make sure that we're smart when it comes down to that."
Mosley said postgame that it was Suggs' left ankle that was giving him problems, but there is no word yet the severity of the injury.
But on the Magic's Friday afternoon injury report ahead of the team's Saturday contest with Miami, Suggs was listed as probable with a right ankle sprain – not the left.
Regardless, according to a report from The Athletic's Josh Robbins, Suggs was able to leave the Kia Center without a walking boot.
Without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner due to torn right obliques and reserve guard Gary Harris because of a nagging left hamstring strain, Orlando has been reliant on Suggs to help carry the offensive load. In the previous three games without Wagner, Suggs averaged 21 field goal attempts — well above his pre-Wagner average of 13.
The Magic had Friday off before hosting the Miami Heat on Saturday evening in the Kia Center, continuing a seven-game homestand. They'll also see defending NBA champion Boston, Miami again and New York for a third time this season over the next week. The homestand concludes with Brooklyn on Dec. 29 in the Magic's final game of 2024.
