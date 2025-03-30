Orlando Magic-Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report: Monday, March 31
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's second-to-last homestand wraps up Monday night when the visiting Los Angeles Clippers make their lone trip to Central Florida this regular season. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in downtown Orlando.
The Magic come in fresh off clinching a postseason spot on Saturday night, cruising to a 30-point, wire-to-wire victory over the Sacramento Kings to improve to 36-39 this season. As of Sunday evening, they are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back, coming from Cleveland on the heels of a 127-122 road loss on Sunday afternoon. At 42-32, LA is locked into a battle with Minnesota and Golden State to try and avoid the Play-In Tournament.
Before Monday's tipoff, here is the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony: Questionable (left big toe strain)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (left torn ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Anthony told reporters in the Magic's locker room Saturday evening that he was in "a pretty good spot" with his recovery from the left big toe strain that's held him out of nine total games during March.
After a string of games being listed as doubtful, Anthony is now upgraded to questionable for Monday's matchup.
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
- Not yet submitted.
Because the Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back, NBA policy states they have until 1 p.m. of whatever time zone their next game is in to report player availability and status for that evening's contest.
For Sunday's contest, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Trentyn Flowers and Seth Lundy were all with the Clippers' G League team and missed the game at Cleveland. Cam Christie was listed as out – not with team, and Jordan Miller didn't play because of left hamstring tendinopathy.
Kawhi Leonard also sat out the contest due to right knee injury management.
