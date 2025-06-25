Orlando Magic Fans React To Passing On Hometown Trade Target
Before finalizing their blockbuster trade for Desmond Bane, the Orlando Magic were widely linked to Central Florida native Anfernee Simons as a potential trade target. The seven-year veteran had been connected to Orlando in previous seasons, but speculation intensified after Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said the team was seeking proven offense.
Despite offering a third scoring option, Simons’ fit with the Magic would have raised concerns. In addition to defensive struggles, he’s on an expiring contract. That makes him a potential one-year rental.
In the process of shaking up their core, the Boston Celtics traded Jrue Holiday in exchange for Simons and two second-round picks. Some Magic fans question why they didn't pursue Simons, given the trade cost compared to Bane's.
@Flandersx94: "He has 1 year left, but how didn't we trade for him when we see that"
@Ghostvader50: "Yeah could have got him instead of Bane for half the price."
@GuruTwoey: "This makes the Desmond Bane trade look terrible now if you could have gotten Simons for way less"
@VagueResponses: "Magic could’ve given up so much less for Simmons. I love Bane but geez magic gave quite a bit."
When fans were asked on social media if they would reverse the Bane trade for a chance at Simons, the response was a resounding no.
@KprodiG: "I like our trade best. We did good."
@HoopsTalk13: "No. Bane is SIGNIFICANTLY better."
@lecrons: "No, I want the best possible player and I feel we did that."
@traywlrd: "Nah in Bane we trust."
@KennyMoralesTV Tampa Bay's WFLA News Channel 8 sports anchor Kenny Morales weighed in: "I like Simons and it would have been nice to keep the 2026 Suns swap, but I’m taking Bane 10/10 times. Bane is a better shooter, playmaker, and a far better defender."
