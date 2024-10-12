Magic Make Two Roster Moves Official
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic signed free agent center Robert Baker II, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, the team also waived guard Javonte Smart. Smart was reported to be on an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic.
Baker II, 26, stands 6-11 and 205 pounds. Since going undrafted, Baker II has played in 87 NBA G League games spanning three teams, averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.6 minutes a game for his career.
Baker II attended Harvard, where he appeared in 99 career games with the Crimson and is a two-time Ivy League champion.
He spent the 2022-23 G League season with the Magic's affiliate Osceola (formerly Lakeland), and played with the Magic in the NBA 2K24 Summer League that July.
In September, Osceola traded for Baker II's returning player rights and a second-round G League draft pick, dealing the returning player rights for Daeqwon Plowden.
Smart, who the Magic signed on September 19, appeared in one preseason game with the Magic. HE scored three points in 6:14 of action.
