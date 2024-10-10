ESPN's Basketball Power index Harsh on Magic Ahead of Upcoming NBA Season
Every year, ESPN releases and continually updates its Basketball Power Index – the company's computer determination of how the 30 teams across the league stack up. A separate section of the rankings projects forward for how every team will perform throughout the season, using those metrics as its baseline.
The first version for the 2024-25 season released on Wednesday morning, and it's not kind to the Orlando Magic.
Orlando enters this year on the heels of a three-year improvement that's seen the Magic win 22 games, then 34, then 47 last year. The team appeared in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and went to a decisive Game 7 as a five-seed with the 4th-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the East playoffs.
This offseason, the Magic brought in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to be its starting shooting guard – a move NBA GMs recently tabbed as one of the most underrated signings of the summer. Now, Orlando looks to ride the upward trajectory of its young forward duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the former already being an All-Star and former Rookie of the Year entering his third NBA season, as well as the contributions of guard Jalen Suggs, Caldwell-Pope and others.
Time will tell whether Orlando is able to prove the projections to be disrespectful to coach Jamahl Mosley's team.
Here's a roundup of what those rankings say:
BPI: -0.9, 20th in the NBA (0.9, 17th to finish 2023-24)
*Note: ESPN defines its BPI as a measure of a team's true strength on net points scale. "Expected point margin vs. average opponent on neutral court."
The Magic check in as the No. 8 Eastern Conference team in the BPI, marginally behind the Knicks while narrowly ahead of Chicago.
The total BPI is a summation of the offensive and defensive measures, where the Magic's offense heavily weighs down its positive defense (which we'll get to in a moment).
Orlando finished the 2023-24 season, including regular and postseason, 17th in total BPI – meaning that just by making the playoffs, the Magic outperformed the computer's model.
Offensive BPI: -2.6, 26th in the NBA (-2.1, 22nd to finish 2023-24)
*Offensive BPI: "Offensive contribution to expected point margin vs. average opponent on neutral court."
Largely the reason for the lower overall BPI is due to the bottom-five offense the ranking suggests the Magic tote. Heading into the season, ESPN's measure only favors the Orlando offense over Portland, Detroit, San Antonio and Washington's.
The Magic have had their fair share of struggles on that end of the floor for over a decade – finishing in the bottom third of the NBA in offensive rating in each of the previous 12 seasons. Orlando's summer aimed to fix that, bringing in KCP and drafting Tristan da Silva, a steady shooter throughout four years of college at Colorado, to compete for rotation minutes.
ESPN's model doesn't buy the upgrades Orlando made this summer, and in turn, a lower ranking comes of it.
Defensive BPI: 1.5, 7th in the NBA (3.0, 3rd to finish 2023-24)
Defensive BPI: "Defensive contribution to expected point margin vs, average opponent on neutral court."
Mosley's teams will always identify itself by its defense first, with its positional size and physical tenacity being a rude introduction to opposing offenses on that end of the floor.
Last year, the Magic vaulted from the 18th-best defense in 2022-23 in the NBA to third in defensive rating in 2023-24. By pairing Caldwell-Pope with defensive stopper Jalen Suggs at the point of attack, Orlando again figures to be a strong defense throughout the course of the regular season should key players like Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, Caldwell-Pope and others stay healthy.
The ranking favors Minnesota, Memphis, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and Miami over the Magic heading into 2024-25.
Playoff BPI: -1.2, 20th in the NBA (0.9, 17th to finish 2023-24)
Playoff Off. BPI: -2.5, 26th in the NBA
Playoff Def. BPI: 1.4, 8th in the NBA
*Playoff BPI: "Average BPI value throughout the course of the playoffs. Includes past, currently-scheduled, and hypothetical future playoff games." Same reasoning for normal offensive and defensive BPI applies, but in playoff setting.
Only marginal changes occur in the playoffs according to the BPI measure. Going by the rankings, the Magic's offense slightly improves while the defense suffers, but only in minuscule amounts.
The measures aren't fans of what Orlando could do should they reach the playoffs.
Projections
- W-L record: 38.7-43.3
- Average seed: 8.6
- 46.9% chance to make playoffs
- 22.5% chance to earn top-6 seed
- 51.8% chance at Play-In Tournament spot
- 13.2% chance to win division
- 0.4% chance to win NBA title
The big takeaway that emerges from the ranking is not only the lack of faith ESPN's BPI has in the Magic's ability to recreate or build off its past success, but rather the confidence it seems to have that Orlando will regress in 2024-25.
Orlando's path ahead is tricky once again, figuring to be locked into competition for a top-6 spot in a top-heavy Eastern Conference. The team – players, coaches and front office alike – has spoken multiple times about eyeing more than just a playoff appearance, but series wins and capitalizing on the growth the last three years have brought.
Replicating success will be a tall task, but Orlando took measures to prepare for it all summer with the mindset that they, too, will be a tough team to beat.
The Magic have made a habit of proving doubters wrong before. That looks to be the case again this season.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC WANT TO FIX TURNOVER ISSUES: A total of 43 turnovers has Jamahl Mosley calling for his team to do a better job of taking care of the ball. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC IMPROVE OVERALL DESPITE PRESEASON LOSS: Orlando fell to 0-2 in the preseason after a Wednesday night loss in San Antonio. But the game suggests Orlando is trending the right direction. CLICK HERE
- HURRICANE MILTON CANCELS FRIDAY'S MAGIC GAME: Orlando will have to wait a week longer for its home-opening preseason game after Hurricane Milton's anticipated impact canceled the Magic's Friday game. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC EAGER TO CLEAN UP MISTAKES: Wednesday night's game is the first opportunity to correct mistakes from the preseason opener. Here's how the Magic say they'll attack it. CLICK HERE
- WCJ's EXTENSION FULFILLS DESIRE TO STAY WITH MAGIC: Wendell Carter Jr. wants to be a part of the Magic's young core going forward. After telling his agent this is where he wants to be, now, he can say with confidence its where he'll stay. CLICK HERE
- GM SURVEY OFFERS INSIGHTS ABOUT MAGIC AROUND NBA: Here's how opposing general managers perceive the Magic and its players heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.