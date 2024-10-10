Magic's Turnover Issues Leave Stains on First Two Preseason Games
The canvas of the Orlando Magic's first two preseason games would feature a lot of interpretable elements.
Paolo Banchero's relatively easy dominance of his minutes on the floor would cover a good portion of it. Some would be plastered with the promise of second-year guards Anthony Black and Jett Howard's inspiring start, and others would include how Jalen Suggs' role as a lead playmaker is developing, the coming-together of the Magic's withering defense, and so on.
It's preseason, so a lot means often means a little, and vice versa. But there have been some noticeable elements that have popped up in the small given sample size. Almost by default, some are more positive than others.
One that wouldn't quantify as a positive? Orlando's apparent turnover problem. On that earlier mentioned canvas, it would also contain plenty of stains, a.k.a. turnovers. Forty-three of them, to be exact.
Such a high number of giveaways makes digesting the good portions of performances a little bit tougher.
"Well, I mean, the effort was there," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley began Wednesday night, following his team's 107-97 loss. "I liked the way our first unit started the game. There was a pop that they had, their ability to share the basketball, move the basketball, defend at a high clip without fouling early. Then the second unit came in and continued that a little bit."
Then, not his demeanor, but the tone in Mosley's voice changed just slightly. That's because the Magic coach was no longer recounting the Magic's good bits, but instead talking about the stains.
"What we've continued to talk about, and will continue to hit home on it, is that we've got to do a better job taking care of the basketball," Mosley continued. "Twenty turnovers for 30 points is not gonna get it done."
Just two days prior, Orlando's preseason opener saw the Magic commit 23 turnovers, granting the Pelicans 26 points on the additional possessions. The groups of starters and reserves accounted for 11 each in the loss to New Orleans, plus one team turnover. Thirteen of the Magic's 19 individual giveaways came from the second unit in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, and the Magic again had an additional team turnover on top of things.
Orlando's starters pounced on San Antonio out of the gates and took control of the game from the tip. But as the Magic kept giving away offensive chances and surrendering points off of the free possessions, the Magic's lead – up to 17 points at one point – slowly withered away.
Jett Howard started in the place of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who rested during Wednesday's outing with other veterans to get the Magic's younger players some more opportunities, and the rising second-year scorer took advantage of it. His 19 points were a game-high.
Although the turnovers contributed to why his team doesn't have the result to show for his sterling showing, Howard, ever-confident, believes the issue can still be corrected.
"Understanding how every possession matters and just valuing every possession," Howard said in response to how Orlando can better limit turnovers. "It's just early, so [we] can still figure out the kinks and attack them. I wouldn't pay too much attention to it, even though it's a serious matter.
"The more we work together and build chemistry, I think we'll handle that."
In every media setting, it's clear the messaging is getting through to the Magic's players about the need to be more careful with their offensive opportunities. Center Goga Bitadze noted it at Tuesday's practice. Paolo Banchero spoke about it after Monday's preseason opener. Of course, Mosley has been consistent with his sharing of the sentiment each time he's been. in front of a microphone, too.
Not all turnovers are created equal. Some are a result of poor spacing, a mistimed or errant pass, miscommunication between two players on the floor, sloppy ballhandling and so on. Live ball turnovers are the ultimate ones to avoid, as they spark transition opportunities for the opposition. But, dead ball turnovers stack quickly, and can be just as detrimental to an offense looking to find its rhythm.
It's a process that the Magic will need to see through and make considerable strides on before the regular season approaches, which will only come with time. Until then, and likely beyond, the emphasis on improvement will remain constant. The desire to clean the stains will be vocal.
"We've gotta be better there, and we'll continue to improve there, work on it, and harp on it as long as we need to understand the value of the basketball."
