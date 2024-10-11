Jett Howard, Anthony Black Capitalizing on Preseason Chances in Second Year with Magic
Ahead of Wednesday night's preseason contest in San Antonio, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley laid out the opportunity ahead of second-year guard Jett Howard plainly: it was a big one.
Veteran free agent acquisition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, in the midst of his 12th NBA preseason, would be sitting out the contest and giving way for younger players to play extended minutes. Forward Jonathan Isaac and fellow guards Gary Harris and Cory Joseph – with five, 10 and 13 years of NBA experience under their belts respectively – would be following suit. In turn, Howard, the Magic's No. 11 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, was elevated from third string to spot starter.
Anthony Black, the first player off the bench in Monday's preseason opener to start both halves, did the same Wednesday night. The sophomore duo of guards is each lobbying for a larger role in the rotation this season.
So far, they've made quite the impression.
Howard led all scorers with 19 points on 6-10 field goals in the Magic's 107-97 loss to the Spurs, and added three assists and two steals in 28 minutes – another game-high. Rather than be shaken up by the pressure the opportunity could've brought, Howard rose to the occasion.
"Comfortable, to sum it all up," Howard said of his feeling of playing with the starters. "Just playing off them, they make the game so easy. It's pretty much read and reacting. Paolo [Banchero] and Franz [Wagner] draw so much attention, so just playing off of that and making their lives easier when guys double them and help too much off them... by making shots."
Howard's first two buckets came on corner catch-and-shoot threes. Then, he cut baseline, received a brilliant bounce pass from Banchero, who'd drawn the attention of Howard's defender in the corner at the left elbow, and slammed home a one-handed dunk.
Next was another opportunity on the catch, as the Spurs were ball-watching following a Banchero rebound. The kickout to the wing let Howard fire before a late closeout arrived, and he converted on a four-point play after being fouled.
He stayed hot in the second half. With Chris Paul on him two minutes out of the break and the regular starters done for the night, Howard got to the free throw line extended, stopped on a dime and drilled a mid-range jumper. Heading back down the floor on defense, he helped off his wing and stole the ball from San Antonio's driving ballhandler, earning himself an easy bucket in transition.
For someone who felt the absence of an inconsistent role a year ago, Howard presented his best case to earn real rotational minutes. He played with confidence and displayed a shooting threat in a Magic offense that, if history forecasts forward, desperately needs it.
"I thought he did a great job of spacing the floor, defended very well," Mosley said. "He was in the right position at the right time. His teammates trusted where he was going to be on the floor, and his ability just to step into shots with a high level of confidence. What we've asked him to do, he executed that."
Black, Howard's 2023 draft classmate and fellow first-round draft pick (No. 6 overall), followed up his nine-point, four-assist night as the sixth man Monday with 11 points, six rebounds and an assist versus San Antonio.
Without Markelle Fultz in the fold this season, more minutes are up for grabs in the second-unit backcourt. Black has the size and defensive on-ball presence that Orlando seeks from its players, and he's been aggressive in getting to the basket and assertive with his passing.
Black and Howard were frequent gym partners this offseason. From Summer League in Vegas and spending the rest of the offseason at the AdventHealth Training Center, to soaking up the teachings and experience of Cory Joseph at practice, the duo logged invaluable hours together.
Mosley said at media day that it derives from the experience the team had in the playoffs. Now armed with the knowledge of what it will take to succeed should the Magic find their way back, it fueled the desire to improve heading into this year.
"Their ability to get in the gym and be with our coaches, who have done a tremendous job with them to help them see what they're capable of, it's very big," Mosley said.
Albeit a small sample size so far in preseason, the Magic's sophomore guards have impressed when given a chance. With just one preseason game left after Hurricane Milton canceled the October 11 home opener, piecing together positive showings in quick order favors their cases for an increase in the Magic rotation.
They figure to be members of Orlando's core long-term. But their timeline to impactful minutes may be coming quicker than anticipated.
