Magic-Bucks Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out as Banchero Returns
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic host the Milwaukee Bucks Friday night inside the Kia Center. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET.
Orlando is on the second night of a back-to-back and is sandwiched in the middle of a three-games-in-four-days stretch. The Magic were paced 104-89 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the front end Thursday night, dropping them to 22-17 this season.
Milwaukee comes in off a day of rest, having defeated the San Antonio Spurs 121-105 Wednesday night. They enter at 19-16, a game behind the Magic for fourth in the East – the last spot of home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Before tipoff, here's the latest on player health and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: AVAILABLE (return to competition reconditioning)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
- Jalen Suggs: OUT (low back strain)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Mac McClung: OUT (G League)
Banchero is listed as questionable for the second time since tearing his right oblique on Oct. 30 at Chicago. Since then, he's missed 34 consecutive games. This is the eighth game for him being listed under the designation "return to competition reconditioning."
UPDATE: As of 4:50 p.m., Paolo Banchero will make his return Friday night vs. Milwaukee.
Franz Wagner will miss his 15th consecutive game with his own torn right oblique. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Wednesday that the fourth-year forward has begun doing some light form shooting, but that's about it. He suffered his injury Dec. 6 at Philadelphia.
Moe Wagner tore his left ACL on Dec. 21, ending his season.
Suggs is out for the second straight game with a low back strain he suffered Jan. 3 at Toronto. Mosley said Suggs was "doing okay" Wednesday, and that he'd be continually evaluated to see how he responds to treatments.
Harris is out for the fourth straight game after re-aggravating a left hamstring strain Jan. 1 at Detroit that caused him to miss 13 games earlier this season. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Mosley said.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable (right patella tendinopathy)
- Damian Lillard: Probable (left calf contusion)
- Khris Middleton: Probable (bilateral ankle surgery; injury management)
- Ryan Rollins: Questionable (non-COVID illness)
- AJ Johnson: OUT (G League)
- Chris Livingston: OUT (G League)
- Tyler Smith: OUT (G League)
Milwaukee's trio of Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Middleton are all probable for the Bucks' matchup with the Magic.
Antetokounmpo has been active for the last five games and Lillard the last six. Middleton returned after a one-game absence Wednesday night vs. San Antonio.
