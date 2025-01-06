Magic-Knicks Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Monday Night?
The fourth-and-final regular season matchup between the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks comes Monday night in Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Orlando, 21-16, enters on the second night of a home-away back-to-back, dropping Sunday's ugly contest to the Utah Jazz. The Magic are 0-3 versus the Knicks this season and have been shorthanded in each contest.
New York, 24-12, is coming off a loss Saturday to the Chicago Bulls on Derrick Rose night in the United Center.
Here's the latest on player health and status entering Monday's matchup.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (return to competition reconditioning)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
- Jalen Suggs: OUT (low back strain)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Mac McClung: OUT (G League)
Banchero will miss his 33rd consecutive game on Monday, his sixth straight absence being listed as return to competition conditioning. He tore his right oblique Oct. 30 at Chicago.
Franz is missing his 13th consecutive game after tearing his right oblique Dec. 6 at Philadelphia.
Moe tore his left ACL Dec. 21 vs. Miami, ending his season.
Suggs is out for a second straight game with a low back sprain he suffered Jan. 3 at Toronto.
Harris is missing his third straight game after re-aggravating his left hamstring strain Jan. 1 at Detroit. He previously missed 13 games with the same injury.
After being upgraded to available but not playing Sunday night vs. Utah, Anthony Black is not listed on the Magic's injury report for Monday. He'd been dealing with a low back contusion.
New York Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson: Probable (right calf tightness)
- Miles McBride: Questionable (left hamstring strain)
- Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable (right knee patellar tendinopathy)
- Mitchell Robinson: OUT (left ankle surgery)
- Kevin McCullar Jr.: OUT (G League)
Brunson has played the last two games after missing the Jan. 1 game vs. Utah. He's probable to play on Monday evening.
After scoring 44 points at Chicago on Saturday, Towns is questionable Monday after limping off in the Bulls loss.
McBride is questionable to return after missing his last three games with a hamstring strain in his left leg.
