Magic's Paolo Banchero Finding the Joy in Doing What the Game Calls For
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Ahead of his third NBA season, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero knows how to best prepare himself for the year ahead during the three-week preseason ramp-up.
Banchero, who won't turn 22 until mid-November, was the NBA's Rookie of the Year in his first season and a first-time All-Star in his second. And, if his limited minutes in the Magic's first two preseason games are any indication, there's plenty more in store for his third trip through the NBA calendar.
Orlando's star forward has faced little to no resistance in controlling his game thus far. That's not for a lack of effort from his opposition. Instead, it's indicative of the level at which he's playing thus far.
"I don't think I'm out there focusing on one thing game-in, game-out," Banchero said Saturday. "Great players do whatever the game calls them to do."
The Magic tipped off their preseason against the New Orleans Pelicans, a contest in which Banchero scored 15 points on 5-7 shooting and 78.6 eFG%, grabbed three rebounds and had two assists. His scoring came at all three levels as his aggression allowed him to take what the defense presented.
Two nights later in San Antonio, Banchero's counting stats looked much different – six points, six rebounds and seven assists – but his impact was just as measurable, if not more. As the starting group found more connectivity and jumped out to a 17-point lead at one point, he took it upon himself to distribute more and initiate the flow of the Magic's offense.
Utilizing the attention his game draws on the offensive end requires him to make smart decisions with his passing and find others. As the Spurs kept throwing bodies at Banchero, he kept throwing the right pass to the right spot.
Jett Howard, who was inserted into the starting lineup Wednesday and scored a game-high 19 points, attributed a big part of his performance to how comfortable he felt playing off Banchero and Franz Wagner's playmaking. Working off them, Howard said, is just a simple game of reading and reacting.
By design, that's how Orlando has operated over previous seasons. Although Jalen Suggs is in the process of taking on more playmaking duties this year, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has acknowledged the Magic's comfort in playing through its highly skilled forwards is unconventional. But, the flashes of what they're capable of give them faith to continue operating in such fashion.
So far, Banchero isn't forcing the issue and is simply letting the game come to him. It's resulting in him getting what he wants most every time the ball is in his hands.
"That just changes game in and game out," Banchero continued. "Different teams play you different ways [and] have different matchups for you. So you've just gotta be able to do whatever the game calls you to do."
This summer, the former 2022 No. 1 overall draft pick got the chance to recharge his batteries around friends and family for the first time since his entrance to the league. But fueled by Orlando's shortcomings in the first playoff appearance of his career, Banchero couldn't stay away from the game for long.
Honing in on his physical conditioning and mental preparation led the way for what he called a "really productive summer." At media day, Banchero laid out the goals Orlando has and the challenges the team expects to face in achieving them.
So it's only natural that Banchero, who's never been foreign to matching high expectations, is the one shouldering the most leadership responsibility in actualizing those efforts.
"That just comes with the territory," Banchero said. "I have the ability to lift others up. Having the ball in my hands, getting others involved, and just setting them up to use their strengths. That's what I can do for them on the court, and also using my voice, encouraging guys, trying to help guys out.
"Obviously, I don't know everything, but I think I can be a leader for this team and just help guys where need be."
Banchero became the youngest NBA player ever to lead a team in points, rebounds and assists a season ago, helping spark the Magic to 47 wins – an improvement of 13 from his rookie year, which consisted of 12 more wins than the year before his arrival. As he advances further in his career, like a sponge, Banchero soaks up knowledge of his experiences and adds it to his always expanding artillery.
It's all to slow the game down to a pace where he can impose his will on opponents. That process never stops.
"I'm just trying to be ready for whatever [opponents] have and trying to find the joy in that," Banchero said. "It's like a quiz every week, every game, so it makes it fun."
