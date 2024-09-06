LOOK: Magic's Paolo Banchero, Suns' Kevin Durant Workout Together
It's been a busy summer for Orlando Magic young star Paolo Banchero.
The 21-year-old just returned from the Jordan Brand's groundbreaking "China Family Tour," where he rubbed shoulders with fellow NBA stars Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson and Luka Doncic while meeting fans and helping spearhead the Nike-owned company's efforts to globalize the game of basketball.
Before that, he made an appearance on ESPN's flagship "First Take" program from Fanatics Fest in New York City, where he shared the lofty self-imposed expectations Orlando hopes to live up to this upcoming season.
But while he's fulfilling the typical appearance duties fit for a rising marketable talent in a business where sport and entertainment are so intertwined, he's also making sure to stay sharp in the gym.
On Friday, Banchero shared pictures on social media of him and Phoenix Suns' superstar Kevin Durant getting a private workout in:
Durant is fresh off his fourth gold medal with the United States Men's National Team at this summer's 2024 Paris Olympics, a run which saw him become the Americans' all-time leading scorer.
One of the greatest players of all time, Durant is regarded as one of the best scorers, if not the best, to ever play the game. A two-time NBA champion and four-time scoring champ, there may not be a single better skillsman to take notes off of than the Slim Reaper.
Durant stands 6-11 to Banchero's 6-10, but Durant's skillset is that of a guard. A former second-overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft, Banchero could be one of the players the 16-year NBA veteran passes the torch to when his time to hang up is sneakers comes.
Banchero scored 22.6 points a game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 33.9% from three. While he's struggled early in his career to find offensive efficiency, the discrepancy between Durant and Banchero in eFG% was +8.4 in favor of Durant.
As Banchero enters his third year in the NBA this upcoming season and training camp just under a month away, the Magic's franchise player has the work ethic to not stop improving.
