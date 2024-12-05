Magic-Sixers Injury Report: Embiid Out, George Not Listed for Philly; Harris Missing 6th Game
The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are set to square off for the second time in three days on Friday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET inside the Wells Fargo Center for the finale of Orlando's five-game road trip through the Northeast.
Orlando outlasted a shorthanded Philadelphia squad Wednesday night with a 106-102 win, improving to 16-8 and prevented the Sixers from their first three-game winning streak this season.
Philadelphia, who was without Joel Embiid and Paul George, fell to 5-15.
Ahead of their rematch on Friday night, here's the latest on player health and status for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique) is set to miss his 20th consecutive game with the injury. During this road trip, he told Magic on SI and the Orlando Sentinel that he returned to court action for light work at the team's practice, meaning his return process is gradually making progress.
Gary Harris (left hamstring strain) will miss his sixth consecutive game with the injury he suffered at Charlotte on Nov. 25.
Goga Bitadze (right ankle sprain) was listed as questionable after a one-game absence Tuesday night in New York. He was eventually upgraded to available and started for the Magic Wednesday vs. Philadelphia. He is not listed on the injury report for Friday.
Jonathan Isaac left Wednesday's game with cramps in his right leg, but he told reporters on scene in Philadelphia postgame that he was "all good." He is not listed on Orlando's injury report for Friday.
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid: OUT (left knee injury management)
- Adem Bona: OUT (left knee contusion)
- Andre Drummond: Questionable (right ankle sprain)
The Sixers will again be without former MVP center Joel Embiid, who is slated to miss the contest as he manages his left knee injury. Sixers coach Nick Nurse said there was a chance Embiid would play in the rematch after being ruled out for Wednesday's game, but he's now listed as out more than 24 hours in advance.
Bona played an important role in Embiid's absence Wednesday night, as Philly's frontcourt options were reduced with both Embiid and Drummond out. But Bona suffered a left knee contusion during the game and is slated to miss the rematch on Friday,
Drummond is now listed as questionable for Friday's contest with his right ankle sprain.
After missing Wednesday's contest due to injury management, Paul George is not listed on the Sixers' report for Friday, presuming he's available to play.
