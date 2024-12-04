Magic-76ers Injury Report: Bitadze Questionable; Embiid, George OUT for Philadelphia
The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers are set to square off Wednesday night, with each team on the second night of a back-to-back. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Wells Fargo Center.
Orlando got decimated by the New York Knicks Tuesday night in the NBA Cup, losing 121-106. Franz Wagner scored 30 points for the Magic, but as a team, they didn't have an answer for the Knicks' offensive firepower.
Philadelphia defeated the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday night 110-104.
The Magic are 15-8 and the Sixers are 5-14.
Here's the latest on player health and status for the game Wednesday night.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Gary Harris: OUT (left hamstring strain)
- Goga Bitadze: Questionable (right ankle sprain)
Banchero will miss his 19th straight game with the torn right oblique suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago.
Harris will miss his fifth straight game with a left hamstring strain he suffered Nov. 25 at Charlotte.
After being announced as the starting center Tuesday night in New York, Bitadze was a late scratch with a right ankle sprain that coach Jamahl Mosley said the center suffered during his pregame shooting slot. Bitadze previously missed time this season with a left foot tendon strain.
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
- Paul George: OUT (left knee injury recovery)
- Joel Embiid: OUT (left knee injury management)
- Andre Drummond: OUT (right ankle sprain)
- Kyle Lowry: OUT (right hip injury recovery)
Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse said postgame Tuesday that Joel Embiid and Paul George's status are both up in air due to the second night of a back-to-back.
Nurse said he didn't expect Embiid to play, although he wasn't certain. George will be evaluated as well, the coach said.
11:15 a.m. Wednesday update: ESPN's Tim Bontemps reports that both Paul George and Joel Embiid are OUT versus the Magic.
Kyle Lowry (right hip injury recovery) and Andre Drummond (right ankle sprain) are also OUT.
