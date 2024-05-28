Magic Report Cards: Jalen Suggs Emerges as Franchise Cornerstone
ORLANDO — When the Orlando Magic embarked on their rebuild in 2021, they had a pair of top 10 picks to lay as the foundation for their push to become a playoff team again.
Orlando got immediate results from Franz Wagner, the No. 8 overall pick in the NBA Draft. The same couldn't be said then for Jalen Suggs, who was taken fifth overall.
Suggs struggled to stay on the court through his first two seasons, playing in only 101 of 164 games. After Orlando drafted a pair of guards — Anthony Black and Jett Howard — in the 2023 NBA Draft to join an already crowded backcourt with Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Gary Harris, the impetus was there for Suggs to separate himself from the crowd.
The former Gonzaga All-American blew past the expectations and cemented himself as a franchise pillar for years to come. The third-year guard started 75 games and earned second-team All-Defense honors — the first Magic player to earn the accolade since Dwight Howard in 2012.
Suggs, 22, had a career-best 110.4 defensive rating, 12th-best among players who played at least 2,000 minutes this season. He also had at least two steals 31 times; Orlando went 20-11 in those games.
Suggs also took giant steps on offense, setting career bests in points per game, shooting percentage and 3-point percentage. The 6-foot-5 guard also elevated his offense in the playoffs, averaging 14.7 points per game.
Best moment: There were plenty to choose from with Suggs' defensive prowess, ability to outhustle players, and turn defense into offense for both himself and his teammates. In the sequence below, Suggs outhustled Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis for a loose ball, dribbling the ball through D'Angelo Russell's legs before firing a rocket to Joe Ingles for an open 3-pointer.
Final grade: A+
One could argue that Suggs had the most pressure of anyone on the Magic entering last season. Orlando already had one of the best young tandems in basketball in Paolo Banchero and Wagner. With Suggs' emergence, the Magic may have one of the best trios.
