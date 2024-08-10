Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner named to All-Olympic Second Team
The men's portion of the 2024 Paris Olympics basketball tournament came to a close on Saturday afternoon.
In the aftermath of the gold medal game, FIBA released their All-Olympic first and second teams, honoring the ten players who performed the best on the global stage.
Germany forward Franz Wagner, the Orlando Magic's 2021 No. 8 overall draft pick and newly extended wing, was named to the All-Olympic Second-Team for his efforts across the six games Germany played in these Games.
Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Serbia's Bogdan Bogdanovich, France's Guerschon Yabusele and Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo joined Wagner on the tournament's second team.
Wagner's 19.3 efficiency and 18.5 points per game led Germany throughout the Olympics in those categories. His 5.8 rebounds a game trailed only Daniel Theis, and his 2.5 assists was second to only Dennis Schroder on his team – who earned a First-Team selection himself.
Overall, Wagner was the tournament's sixth-leading scorer, shooting 46.6% from the field and 20% from three on 5.8 attempts per game – perhaps the only aspect of his game he never found a rhythm with in Paris.
Germany went undefeated through the group phase of the tournament with the help of Wagner, and advanced to the semifinals of the Olympics with its eyes set on a first-ever Olympic gold medal in men's basketball for the country. Instead, Germany lost to France in the semifinal round and fell to Serbia early Saturday morning, meaning the Germans finished fourth and will have to go again in search of that elusive medal during the 2028 games in Los Angeles.
