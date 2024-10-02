Victor Wembanyama Reveals Why He'd Like to Dunk on Magic's Jonathan Isaac
Victor Wembanyama's name was already a known commodity before he set the NBA ablaze in his rookie season, going from the San Antonio Spurs' No. 1 overall draft pick to winning Rookie of the Year in 2023-24.
He's a player with no previous comparison – a true one-of-one. Listed at 7-3 and 235 pounds heading into his sophomore season and measures an 8-foot wingspan, according to ESPN. Combining his skillset with his frame and athleticism, Wembanyama can, on most defenders, score at will.
But only one player blocked the Spurs big last season multiple times: Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac.
In an interview with CBS Sports, Wembanyama listed Isaac as one of the players in the NBA he'd most like to dunk on.
"I would say the best defenders would be the biggest challenges," Wembanyama began. "All of these guys, I just respect them so much on the defensive end, so it would be incredible to dunk on them."
Wembanyama then listed Timberwolves center and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and the Magic's Isaac.
It's not often a player mentions dunking on someone in the same sentence as a compliment, but that's the unique way of going about things that's becoming of a unique player.
"I think he's a really, really underrated defender," Wembanyama said of Isaac.
According to NBA.com, Isaac led the league with a 102.1 individual defensive rating, nearly three whole points better than second place. On Dunks and Threes, Isaac posted a league-best +4.1 defensive EPM, and Cleaning the Glass says his 3.9% block rate was in the 100th percentile of all forwards across the NBA. On average, teams scored 7.8 points less than usual over 100 possessions with Isaac on the floor.
Isaac said at Magic media day Monday that after finishing last season at 219 pounds, he's now at 250 pounds. His career plagued by health issues in the past, Isaac played 58 games last season – the second-most of any season in his career.
"My biggest impact is being available," Isaac said. "To be fully available, not have any restrictions, not be worried about if I'm going to play back-to-backs or how they're gonna use me or limit me in any way, I feel great about just being available, being around the team and just being able to play."
The Magic and Spurs have three matchups this season where Isaac and Wembanyama could potentially meet at the rim – one in preseason (10/9) and two in the latter half of the regular season (2/8, 3/17).
