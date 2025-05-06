Orlando Magic Star Paolo Banchero Wraps Up Riveting Online Diary
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is a killer on the court, but showed off his introspective side all season in a diary alongside Hall of Fame NBA writer Marc Spears on Andscape.
The project came to an end with the eighth and final chapter, highlighted by Banchero’s thoughts on the impending offseason. The 22-year-old felt the series is something he’ll go back and watch “forever,” and hopes to one day show his kids everything he documented. Clearly, Banchero was proud of how it turned out and enjoyed showing fans a side of him that isn’t readily on display when he’s trash-talking and bullying opponents on the court.
Check out the final chapter of Banchero’s Andscape diary here.
The series is worth the watch from the beginning if you haven’t been along for the ride. The final chapter was shot to document last week’s exit interviews. Banchero also touched on his pending contract extension and what he’ll take from a second straight first-round exit.
Between the injuries that cost him nearly half the regular-season and other behind-the-scenes insights fans aren’t typically privy to, Banchero teamed with Spears to deliver on a unique product. Banchero taped at Disney World, Jordan Brand Headquarters in Oregon and on the road in Phoenix, so he allowed viewers to ride shotgun on some adventures and summed up the experience by saying “it’s awesome to do something like this.”
The diary definitely had a feel-good vibe, but Banchero wasn’t all fuzzy. In fact, the defiant snarling he does on the floor found it’s way into the final chapter as he summed up his feelings on how everything that transpired in 2024-25 will serve as a driving force this offseason.
“I feel like food was taken off my plate, in a sense. I feel like something was stolen from me,” Banchero said. “Not saying no one stole anything from me, but that’s just how I feel. Going down in injury, having to deal with that and not feel like myself for a while, it was just a bummer. I’m just looking forward to bouncing back.”
