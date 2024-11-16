Magic Suffocate 76ers with Defense, Finish Off Perfect 5-0 Homestand
ORLANDO, Fla. – It was a typical night for this Orlando Magic team.
They had shooting lulls and turnover issues, but they also had their game-altering defense. And when the defense sunk its teeth in the final 14 minutes, the Philadelphia 76ers bled.
On the back of a 34-14 second-half run, Orlando defeated Philadelphia 98-86. The win closed out a 5-0 homestand in which the Magic held all five opponents under 100 points.
The Magic defense made life miserable for Sixers All-Stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, who shot a combined 9-of-30 from the field.
The Magic improved their record to 8-6. They are 7-0 at the Kia Center. In the NBA Cup tournament, they are 2-0 with a plus-37 point differential .
Franz Wagner logged his first double-double of the season — 31 points and 11 rebounds — for his seventh consecutive game with at least 20 points.
His brother Moe finished with 14. Jonathan Isaac had 11 and nine rebounds.
Jared McCain had 29 points for the Sixers.
The last time Orlando held five consecutive opponents under 100 points was Nov. 14-26, 2016.
Up Next
The Magic head west for a three-game road trip beginning Monday night in Phoenix. Tipoff between the Magic and Suns is 9 p.m. ET.
