Orlando Magic Unveil New City Edition Uniform for 2024-25 Season
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic unveiled their new Nike NBA City Edition look for the 2024-25 season on Thursday, which continues to recognize and honor the team and its residing city as a kingdom on the rise.
The uniform features a new platinum color as the base, with a background pattern evoking a suit of armor to display strength and fortitude, the Magic said.
That armor represents Magic players battling on the court, fighting to protect their kingdom and continuing the story of a Kingdom on the Rise alongside the pride and resiliency of the city and its fans.
Franchise history is honored with a star in the Magic wordmark that labels the chest, taking the place of the "A" – another nod to the roots of the franchise's uniforms. The gothic font utilized symbolizes not only the city but also its fans, and a team battling for its "sixth man" and city they proudly fight for, the team said.
The Magic will debut their new threads during the November 23 home game versus the Detroit Pistons. In total, Orlando will sport the look for 14 home games during the '24-'25 season and will transform the Kia Center with a refreshed look to match the story of the uniform, the team said.
It's the fourth and final uniform of the Magic's collection this year, along with the Statement (blue), Icon (black) and Association (white) uniforms.
City Edition uniforms are in their eighth season of existence, designed to represent the stories, history and heritage that make each of the 30 NBA franchises unique.
The new Nike NBA City Edition uniforms are now available for purchase at the Orlando Magic Team Shop at Kia Center and online at www.orlandomagicshop.com.
