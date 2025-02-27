Magic Two-Way Mac McClung Made Available vs. Warriors
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Orlando Magic have made two-way guard Mac McClung available.
The recently crowned three-peat Slam Dunk Contest champion has appeared in one game this season with Orlando, which came back on October 26 at Memphis. In 4:53 of action, McClung recorded a rebound and two assists but did not score.
McClung has been active five previous times this season, but this marks the first instance since the Magic's NBA Cup quarterfinal game at Milwaukee on December 10.
"I love being up here," McClung said Thursday morning following the team's morning shootaround. "Just for me, just to bring good energy, compete, kind of keep it focused on that. Just worried about winning, and obviously, I'm grateful to be here."
The majority of McClung's time this year has been spent with Orlando's G League club Osceola. Following up on last season's G League MVP campaign, the 26-year-old point guard has averaged 24.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three.
"Mac is just a pro," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said at shootaround. "The way he approaches the game, approaches his work, approaches everything. He's just a true professional, and I think it's just so important that, what he's done in the G, just being able to facilitate, to playmake, to score when needed to. Again, just being able to get teammates involved.
"All of those things that he's been able to do down there, if he gets an opportunity, it'll be the same thing we're asking of him up here."
When McClung was asked at All-Star Weekend if he'd trade his success in the G League or Dunk Contest for a solidified, permanent role on an NBA team, he again exuded that professionalism in his reponse.
"I don't look at things like that. I think I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be. No matter what my ego thinks or how I think about my game, this is my life, and I'm going to keep applying pressure. I love hooping more than I love dunking. I really just am at peace with that, that I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be, and I'm going to keep applying pressure, for sure."
When asked Thursday of the mental challenge of wanting to be with Orlando while still pushing with Osceola, McClung echoed that sentiment.
"The first thing I am is a competitor," McClung said. "It's different, I haven't been up here the whole time. But I know one thing, I will compete and try to contribute to winning."
Osceola is 10-9 since records reset following the G League Winter Showcase and the regular season began. While McClung said Thursday that he loves Osceola and wants to help push for the franchise's second G League title, he also has to flip the switch when he's with Orlando and grasp his chance.
"At the end of the day, I'm playing basketball on an NBA roster," McClung said. "I think gratefulness is always key for me. I'm really big on God's timing – when it's supposed to, it will work out. I know who I am, but I'm trying to take myself out of it and just kind of put winning into it and try to contribute any way I can."
As for other newsworthy items regarding Magic guards, Cole Anthony, who is questionable for the Warriors contest because of a hyperextended left knee, participated in Orlando's shootaround. He will go through a shooting routine pregame before his status for the game is determined.
Jalen Suggs remains out because of a left quad contusion, missing his 14th straight game. But, he was present at the Magic's shootaround.
He did not participate, but he will also go through a shooting slot pregame "and just see what his body is capable of doing today," Mosley said.
Orlando and Golden State tipoff at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
