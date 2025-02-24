Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, February 25: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers square off Tuesday night in a nationally televised rematch of last season's Eastern Conference first-round matchup.
Orlando is coming off a 20-point victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening.
Cleveland enters off of a six-point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.
How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers
Who: Orlando Magic (29-30, 7th in East) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (47-10, 1st in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Tuesday, February 25, 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: TNT
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Not yet posted.
Over/Under: Not yet posted.
Moneyline: Not yet posted.
Last Meeting: Cleveland 120, Orlando 109 on November 1, 2024
Game Notes
- TNT's broadcast of the contest will feature plenty of ties to the Magic. See more.
- Orlando and Cleveland met in the first round of the 2024 East Playoffs, a series which Cleveland won 4-3
- The Cavaliers have won nine of the last 12 regular season matchups with the Magic
- Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley spent four seasons with the Cavs as an assistant from 2010-14
- Orlando assistant Bret Brielmaier spent three seasons with the Cavs as an assistant from 2013-16
- Magic GM Anthony Parker played three seasons with the Cavaliers from 2009-12
Injury Report
See the latest injury report for Orlando and Cleveland
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 22.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell: 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Darius Garland (questionable): 21.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists
- Evan Mobley: 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Jarrett Allen: 13.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists
- De'Andre Hunter: 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists
- Ty Jerome: 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 132-173 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland Cavaliers: Atkinson took over the Cavaliers last summer after J.B. Bickerstaff was fired following Cleveland's second-round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Atkinson previously served as an assistant with Golden State, Atlanta and New York, and was also the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons. A former standout at the University of Richmond, Atkinson had a 14-year playing career overseas.
