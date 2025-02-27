Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors, Thursday, February 27: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors meet for their second and final time this regular season Thursday night at the Kia Center.
The Magic enter trying to wipe away a 40-point loss to the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.
Golden State, 6-1 since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, defeated the Charlotte Hornets by 36 points last time out.
How to Watch Magic vs. Warriors
Who: Orlando Magic (29-31, 7th in East) vs. Golden State Warriors (31-27, 8th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Thursday, February 27, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBC Sports Bay Area, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Golden State -5.5
Over/Under: o/u 218.5
Moneyline: Cleveland -270
Last Meeting: Golden State 104, Orlando 99 on February 3, 2025
Game Notes
- Orlando and Golden State have split the last 12 meetings, but the Magic have won five of the last six at the Kia Center.
- Cory Joseph played 26 games for the Warriors last year.
Injury Report
The latest on player injuries and status for Orlando and Golden State
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 24.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Cole Anthony (questionable): 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists
Golden State
- Stephen Curry: 23.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists
- Jimmy Butler III: 18.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists
- Buddy Hield: 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists
- Dennis Schroder: 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists
- Brandin Podziemski: 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 132-173 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors: Kerr has led four title-winning teams during his 10 complete seasons with Golden State, this being his 11th year manning the Dubs' sideline. The 2015-16 Coach of the Year was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history in 2021-22. Kerr enjoyed a 15-year playing career that spanned six teams, where he won five more titles. He also served as an executive in the Phoenix Suns' front office for three seasons at the end of the 2000s. With a record of 550-301, he has a career .646 winning percentage as a coach.
