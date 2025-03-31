Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers, Monday, March 31: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's second-to-last homestand wraps up Monday night when the visiting Los Angeles Clippers make their lone trip to Central Florida this regular season. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in downtown Orlando.
The Magic come in fresh off clinching a postseason spot on Saturday night, cruising to a 30-point, wire-to-wire victory over the Sacramento Kings to improve to 36-39 this season. As of Sunday evening, they are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back, coming from Cleveland on the heels of a 127-122 road loss on Sunday afternoon. At 42-32, LA is locked into a battle with Minnesota and Golden State to try and avoid the Play-In Tournament.
How to Watch Magic vs. Clippers
Who: Orlando Magic (36-39, 8th in East) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (42-32, 8th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Monday, March 31, 7 p.m ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Los Angeles -1.5
Over/Under: o/u 214.5
Moneyline: Los Angeles -122
Last Meeting: Los Angeles 104, Orlando 93 on Nov. 20, 2024
Injury Report
To see the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team on Monday, click here.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony (questionable): 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Los Angeles Clippers
- Norman Powell: 22.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists
- James Harden: 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists
- Kawhi Leonard: 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Ivica Zubac: 16.4 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists
- Bogdan Bogdanovic: 11.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists
- Derrick Jones Jr.: 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 139-182 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers: Lue has been the coach of the Clippers since October 2020, meaning the 47-year-old is in his fifth full season manning the LA sidelines. Before taking over as the Clippers head coach, he spent a season as an assistant. That was after he was the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for three full seasons and the start of a fourth. He's also had a stint as the Cavs' associate HC, another one-year spell as a Clipper assistant, and two years on Boston's sideline in an assistant role.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- ANTHONY IN 'PRETTY GOOD SPOT' WITH TOE INJURY RECOVERY: It may not be long before Cole Anthony is back on the court for the Magic. CLICK HERE
- FULTZ, ORLANDO TIES STILL TIGHT: Orlando was home for five years for Markelle Fultz. Although no longer with the team, that feeling hasn't left him. CLICK HERE
- 'WE'RE NOT DONE': The Magic officially know they've got postseason basketball on the horizon. But, that's not deviating their focus from finishing the year strong. CLICK HERE
- ISAAC CANDID ABOUT LESSENED ROLE: "Haven't shot it well, haven't played well overall, so I'm not necessarily blaming anybody or mad at anybody else but myself," Jonathan Isaac said. CLICK HERE
- LATE-SEASON GROWTH EVIDENT: The Magic's growth as the season comes to a close has Orlando playing some of its best basketball at the right time. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S CONFIDENCE AT 'ALL-TIME-HIGH': Paolo Banchero is playing the best basketball of his career. Has his third-year leap fully come to fruition? CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.