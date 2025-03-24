Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Monday, March 24: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Los Angeles Lakers make their lone visit to Central Florida in the regular season on Monday evening, visiting the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET in the Kia Center.
Orlando is 33-38, eighth in the East heading into the contest. They defeated the Washington Wizards 120-105 Friday night in the nation's capital.
Los Angeles is 43-27, fourth in the West before again meeting the Magic. They lost to the Chicago Bulls by 31 points on Saturday evening inside Crypto.com Arena.
The Magic took the first meeting between the two teams this year, but much has changed since then. Orlando played without Paolo Banchero in that November clash, but the Lakers made a seismic Luka Doncic-for-Anthony Davis swap at the trade deadline – altering the outlook of this season and future ones significantly.
How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers
Who: Orlando Magic (33-38, 8th in East) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (43-27, 4th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Monday, March 24, 7 p.m ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Spectrum Sportsnet LA, NBATV, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Los Angeles -3.5
Over/Under: 215.5
Moneyline: Los Angeles -170
Last Meeting: Orlando 119, Los Angeles 118 on Nov. 21, 2024
Game Notes
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played four seasons with the Lakers (2017-21) and won the first of his two NBA titles with the organization.
- Moe Wagner was drafted by the Lakers with the No. 25 overall pick and played 43 games with the franchise in his rookie season.
- Assistant coach Jesse Mermuys was an assistant for three seasons with the Lakers from 2016-19.
- Lakers head coach JJ Redick was drafted by the Magic with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft and spent parts of seven seasons with the team.
Injury Report
For the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team, click here.
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony (questionable): 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Los Angeles Lakers
- Luka Doncic: 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists
- LeBron James (probable): 24.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.5 assists
- Austin Reaves: 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists
- Rui Hachimura (questionable): 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 136-181 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
JJ Redick, Los Angeles Lakers: It was this Magic team that first brought Redick into the NBA world nearly 20 years ago, the 11th overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft by the Magic. After a 15-year career as a player and a brief stint as one of the most popular broadcasters and podcasters in the NBA's media sphere, Redick's first-ever coaching position is a big one – being the head coach in one of the world's biggest markets of one of the world's most popular and valuable franchises. Redick's playing career spanned six teams over those 15 years after being one of the greatest players in Duke history. Now, he's following his new calling – so far, it's off to a good start.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- PAOLO'S CONFIDENCE AT 'ALL-TIME-HIGH': Paolo Banchero is playing the best basketball of his career. Has his third-year leap fully come to fruition? CLICK HERE
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: Why zone defense has frustrated the Magic and how the roles for Orlando bigs could fluctuate down the stretch. CLICK HERE
- SHOOTING, MISTAKES DETERMINE MAGIC'S CEILING: Orlando is far and away the NBA's least-accurate three-point shooting team. That makes margin for error slim, and that haunts the Magic. CLICK HERE
- AB THE X-FACTOR?: Second-year pro Anthony Black's year has been up and down, but the ups translate more directly to wins. Can the Magic unlock his consistency? CLICK HERE
- TDS STAYS THE COURSE: Tristan da Silva has had plenty of changes to adapt to in his rookie season. CLICK HERE
- AGGRESSION KEY FOR SUPPORTING CAST: The players around Magic stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner need to tap into the aggression they showed Sunday, one player said. CLICK HERE
- THE DEFIBRILLATOR: How Cory Joseph still lives up to a self-given moniker from over a decade ago. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.