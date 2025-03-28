Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings, Saturday, March 29: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's three-game homestand continues on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. when the Sacramento Kings make their lone visit to the Kia Center.
Orlando fell to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, snapping their three-game winning streak. Orlando is 35-39 with eight regular season games remaining.
Sacramento is 3-7 in its last 10 games, occupying ninth in the West. The Kings are 36-37 after a 21-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
How to Watch Magic vs. Kings
Who: Orlando Magic (35-389, 8th in East) vs. Sacramento Kings (36-37, 9th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Saturday, March 29, 5 p.m ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA TV, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -6
Over/Under: 219
Moneyline: Orlando -230
Last Meeting: Dallas 108, Orlando 85 on Nov. 3, 2024
Note: Saturday's game is the International Game of the Week. The list of all stations the game can be seen on throughout the world is below:
Injury Report
To see the latest on player health, injuries and status for the Magic and Kings, click here.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony (doubtful): 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists
Sacramento Kings
- DeMar DeRozan: 22.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists
- Zach LaVine: 21.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists
- Domantas Sabonis: 19.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists
- Malik Monk: 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists
- Keegan Murray: 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 138-182 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Doug Christie, Sacramento Kings: Christie took over as the interim head coach after Sacramento fired Mike Brown earlier this season. Christie had a 15-year career as a player, five of which coming with the Kings, and the rest spanning six other teams. He'd been an assistant for four seasons on the Sacramento staff before taking over as interim HC 18 games ago. So far, the Kings are 12-6 since he's assumed the position.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- ISAAC CANDID ABOUT LESSENED ROLE: "Haven't shot it well, haven't played well overall, so I'm not necessarily blaming anybody or mad at anybody else but myself," Jonathan Isaac said. CLICK HERE
- ANTHONY'S INJURY 'HARD TO GAUGE': Cole Anthony's left big toe strain has lingered for most of March. CLICK HERE
- LATE-SEASON GROWTH EVIDENT: The Magic's growth as the season comes to a close has Orlando playing some of its best basketball at the right time. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S CONFIDENCE AT 'ALL-TIME-HIGH': Paolo Banchero is playing the best basketball of his career. Has his third-year leap fully come to fruition? CLICK HERE
- SHOOTING, MISTAKES DETERMINE MAGIC'S CEILING: Orlando is far and away the NBA's least-accurate three-point shooting team. That makes margin for error slim, and that haunts the Magic. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.