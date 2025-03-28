Orlando Magic-Sacramento Kings Injury Report: Saturday, March 29
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's three-game homestand continues on Saturday evening at 5 p.m. when the Sacramento Kings make their lone visit to the Kia Center.
Orlando fell to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, snapping their three-game winning streak. Orlando is 35-39 with eight regular season games remaining.
Sacramento is 3-7 in its last 10 games, occupying ninth in the West. The Kings are 36-37 after a 21-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
Before tipoff on Saturday evening, here's the latest on player health, injuries and status ahead of the contest.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Cole Anthony: Doubtful (left big toe strain)
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee trochlea cartilage tear)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Thursday night that Anthony's injury has been "hard to gauge." He's missed five consecutive games and seven of the last eight contests because of the toe strain.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report
- Jake LaRavia: Out (left thumb bone contusion)
- Mason Jones: Out (G League)
LaRavia missed Thursday's game versus Portland with the injury he suffered Tuesday night versus Oklahoma City. He will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, per a release from the Kings.
