Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors, Sunday, March 2: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors meet for the third time this season at the Kia Center. It's the first of two consecutive matchups to close their season series.
Orlando has lost two straight games and three of their last four, including a 121-115 defeat to Stephen Curry's 56 points and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
Toronto is just 1-4 out of the All-Star break, falling 125-115 in overtime to the Chicago Bulls last time out Friday night.
How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors
Who: Orlando Magic (29-32, 8th in East) vs. Toronto Raptors (18-42, 13th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Sunday, March 2, 6 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, TSN, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 104.5 The Beat (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -6.5
Over/Under: o/u 212
Moneyline: Orlando -265
Last Meeting: Toronto 109, Orlando 93 on January 21, 2025
Game Notes
- Magic have won last four meetings, but have lost 13 of last 20 and 32 of last 44 regular season meetings with Raptors
- Orlando wing Caleb Houstan and guard Cory Joseph each call Toronto home
- President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman spent four seasons with Toronto (2013-2017), including one as General Manager in 2016-2017
- General Manager Anthony Parker played 235 games during three seasons with the Raptors from 2013-2015.
- Assistant coach Jesse Murmuys spent two seasons as a Toronto assistant coach and one as the head coach of their G League affiliate, Raptors 905.
- Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 25 points versus Toronto on Jan. 3, 2025
Injury Report
Who's playing and who isn't for Orlando and Toronto on Sunday?
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 23.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists
Toronto Raptors
- RJ Barrett: 21.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists
- Scottie Barnes: 20.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists
- Immanuel Quickley: 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists
- Gradey Dick: 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists
- Jakob Poeltl: 14.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Chris Boucher: 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists
- Ochai Agbaji: 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 132-174 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Darko Rajakovic, Toronto Raptors: Rajakovic is in his second season manning the Toronto sidelines. After spending nine seasons as an assistant in Oklahoma City, Phoenix and Memphis, the head coach coaching position with the Raptors is his first such title. During his tenure, Toronto is 43-99.
