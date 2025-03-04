Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors, Tuesday, March 4: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors meet for the second time in three days Tuesday night, wrapping up their four-game season series.
Orlando has lost three straight games and four of five on this current homestand, which has one more game Thursday versus Chicago.
Toronto has two wins in three tries against the Magic this year.
How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors
Who: Orlando Magic (29-33, 8th in East) vs. Toronto Raptors (19-42, 13th in East)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Tuesday, March 4, 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Sportsnet, Amazon Prime, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Orlando -7
Over/Under: o/u 209
Moneyline: Orlando -285
Last Meeting: Toronto 104, Orlando 102 on March 2, 2025
Game Notes
- Magic have lost 14 of last 21 and 33 of last 45 regular season meetings with Raptors
- Orlando wing Caleb Houstan and guard Cory Joseph each call Toronto home
- President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman spent four seasons with Toronto (2013-2017), including one as General Manager in 2016-2017
- General Manager Anthony Parker played 235 games during three seasons with the Raptors from 2013-2015.
- Assistant coach Jesse Murmuys spent two seasons as a Toronto assistant coach and one as the head coach of their G League affiliate, Raptors 905.
- Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 25 points versus Toronto on Jan. 3, 2025
Injury Report
Latest on player health, injuries and status for Tuesday's matchup between Orlando and Toronto.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists
- Paolo Banchero: 23.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Cole Anthony: 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists
Toronto Raptors
- RJ Barrett: 21.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists
- Scottie Barnes: 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.1 assists
- Immanuel Quickley: 16.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists
- Jakob Poeltl: 14.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists
- Chris Boucher: 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.7 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 132-175 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Darko Rajakovic, Toronto Raptors: Rajakovic is in his second season manning the Toronto sidelines. After spending nine seasons as an assistant in Oklahoma City, Phoenix and Memphis, the head coach coaching position with the Raptors is his first such title. During his tenure, Toronto is 44-99.
