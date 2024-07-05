Magic's Young Players Face Uphill Climb Toward Playing Time
ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic's ability to draft and develop young talent has positioned them as an Eastern Conference contender
Taking Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner in the 2021 draft and then Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 laid the foundation for Orlando to make one of the biggest improvements in the league last season, going from 34 wins in 2022-23 to 47 wins and earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
The expectations are greater now and the Magic's least experienced players could find playing time scarce. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said as much right after Orlando took Tristan da Silva with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
"He's going to have to earn what he eats," Weltman said. "He's going to have to be a rookie and go through that."
The addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a three-year, $66-million deal addresses Orlando's need to add more reliable outside shooting. The 31-year-old guard, who has made better than 40 percent of his 3-pointers in three of his last four seasons, is expected to join Suggs in the starting backcourt.
The re-signing of veteran guard Gary Harris to a two-year deal put up another obstacle for Anthony Black, Jett Howard and da Silva. In 2023-24, Harris appeared in 54 games, including 27 starts. He also started six of Orlando's seven playoff games. Usurping a player who has consistently played when healthy won't prove easy.
Black showed flashes on both sides of the floor in his rookie season, while it's hoped that Howard and da Silva's ability to shoot could add juice to a Magic offense that ranked in the NBA's bottom 10 in many major stats last season.
