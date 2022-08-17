Magic Starting 5: Orlando Schedule Leaks; Franz Wagner 'The Next Dirk'?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

Start your day off with ‘Magic Starting 5,’ where we look at five of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Orlando Magic.

1. FIRST TWO MAGIC GAMES REVEALED

"Good entertainment, that Orlando-Atlanta matchup," George All-Star Paul George said on a Twitch stream earlier this month. "That Paolo [Banchero], Dejounte [Murray] sh*t. But they from the same city, so pretty sure it's all for the love of the game."

"According to Yahoo! Sports, their first meeting as NBA players will take place Oct. 21, likely the Magic's second game, in Atlanta. The Magic will open the season Oct. 19 on the road against the Detroit Pistons."

2. FRANZ WAGNER: THE NEXT DIRK?

“I truly think [Wagner] can be a Dirk Nowitzki like, or Hedo Turkoglu for Turkey type of National Team star for his country,” The Penny and Pops Podcast said. “[Wagner] has the tools, it's about him not deferring so much to his more experienced but less talented teammates, he is the best player for Germany, not [Dennis Schroder], not [Daniel Theis].”

3. FRANZ WAGNER: BEST SF IN THE NBA?

"Wagner's career got off to a hot start last season, as he reached double figures in scoring in each of the first eight games before ending the streak with a 28-point performance."

4. KNICKS, JAZZ RE-OPEN TRADE TALKS

"Per Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic, the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz had "a fresh trade conversation" regarding the future of the latter's All-Star Donovan Mitchell."

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

Per Magic PR, Grant Hill's mom Janet passed away over the weekend. The Magic Insider extends our condolences to the Hill family.