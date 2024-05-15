Magic Report Cards: Anthony Black Experiences Rookie Pains
ORLANDO — When the Orlando Magic selected Anthony Black with the No. 6 overall pick, many were surprised by the decision to select another point guard.
With Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz already in the rotation, Black's role seemed to be questionable. However, he was thrust into the starting lineup early in the year when Fultz went down with an injury.
The Magic were 19-14 when Black was in the starting lineup, and there was a sense that he wasn't entirely comfortable at the beginning of the year. However, as the season moved forward, he became much more comfortable.
Black's defense was the reason why the Magic were enthralled by him coming out of Arkansas. But his offense is what needs improving.
There were moments where that offensive potential shone through, especially when he scored his season-high 23 points against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 26.
There's hope that Black will have a bigger role next season as Fultz enters free agency. And with more reps and time, he'll emerge into a complementary piece of the puzzle alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Grade: B-
