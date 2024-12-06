Magic's Jonathan Isaac Out vs. Philadelphia With Sore Right Hamstring
Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has been downgraded from questionable to out for the Magic's 7 p.m. tipoff with the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.
Isaac left the fourth quarter of the Magic's Wednesday night contest versus the Sixers with right leg cramps. He was deemed questionable to return, but didn't re-enter the contest down the stretch.
Postgame, Isaac told reporters in Philadelphia that he was "all good. That was just that. Caught me off guard, got a cramp, but I'm all good."
Isaac scored a season-high 14 points on 6-8 shooting and added four rebounds, two steals and two blocks to his line in 15 minutes.
After not initially appearing on the Magic's injury report for Friday's game when published on Thursday, Isaac was a late addition on Friday afternoon's 4:30 p.m. ET report.
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said that Isaac would go through his pre-game routine and shooting slot before a decision was made on his availability. At 6:15 p.m. Friday, Isaac was downgraded to out.
The Magic will also be without Gary Harris (left hamstring strain) for a sixth consecutive game and Paolo Banchero (torn right oblique) for a 20th straight game.
Adem Bona (left knee contusion) and Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) are out for the 76ers. Andre Drummond (right ankle sprain) is questionable for the contest after missing Wednesday's game.
Kyle Lowry and Paul George, who both missed Wednesday's game for the 76ers, are expected to be back tonight vs. the Magic.
