Shorthanded Mavericks Snap Magic's 3-Game Win Streak
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Welcoming a shorthanded Dallas Mavericks team to the Kia Center Thursday night, the Orlando Magic were riding their first three-game winning streak since early December.
However, the shorthanded Mavericks, who were 3-7 in their last 10 games, kept the Magic from finding a fourth straight victory.
Powered by a 34-20 third-quarter advantage and all-around contributions, Dallas left Central Florida with a 101-92 victory.
The losing result dropped the Magic to 35-39 this season, still occupying eighth place in the Eastern Conference with eight games remaining. Had Orlando prevailed, it would've secured a top-10 standing in the East and, therefore, at least a Play-In Tournament berth.
Paolo Banchero led the Magic's scoring with 35 points, notching his fifth-straight game of at least 30 points. He becomes the first player since Tracy McGrady in 2003 to accomplish that feat. Banchero joins McGrady and Shaquille O'Neal as the only players in franchise history to do so.
Franz Wagner scored 20 points on 8-of-21 shooting. Anthony Black finished with 14 points off Orlando's bench, and starting center Wendell Carter Jr. added 12 points.
For Dallas, Anthony Davis scored 15 points on 5-of-19 shooting in just his third game with Dallas since being traded for Luka Doncic. Injury has limited his availability since the seismic move at this year's trade deadline.
However, it was the Mavericks' reserves who did the most damage in the scoring column. Jaden Hardy (22), Brandon Williams (14) and Max Christie (12) each scored in double figures off the Dallas bench, which outscored Orlando's 57-19.
All 10 Dallas players to see the floor scored at least two field goals.
After a low-scoring struggle through 24 minutes, the Magic led by seven points at the break. Then, they had built an 11-point advantage more than halfway through the third quarter.
Yet, the Magic's prolonged third-quarter struggles again struck. A 20-2 Mavericks run to close the quarter flipped the game on its head, presenting the Magic with a seven-point deficit heading into the final 12 minutes.
Orlando wasn't able to muster a response in the fourth quarter. Since Christmas, the Magic are now just 5-21 when being outscored in third quarters.
Up Next
The Magic's homestand continues Saturday, March 29 at 5 p.m. ET when the Sacramento Kings make their lone visit to the Kia Center this season.
