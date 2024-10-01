Early Takeaways, Notes and Quotes from Orlando Magic Media Day
ORLANDO – Basketball season is here.
The Orlando Magic held its annual Media Day on Monday. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, head coach Jamahl Mosley, and all 16 players spoke to a collection of reporters while cycling through various photo and video stations.
The Magic are a year removed from a 47-win campaign that led to their first playoff appearance in four seasons. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cory Joseph, and rookie Tristan da Silva join a team that brings back the majority of last year's cast – which includes 21-year-old Paolo Banchero, an All-Star forward entering his third season, and a $224-million man in Franz Wagner.
Training camp begins Tuesday.
Here are some key takeaways from Media Day:
The hunt for home court is on
Last year's ascension puts the Magic on everybody's radar this season and, judging by the players' comments, that's okay.
"We're not new to anyone now," center Moritz Wagner said. "We're not creeping up on anyone. People won't be surprised this year. That's a big challenge, but also it's a great opportunity."
Among last season's lessons was the importance of home court in the playoffs. The phrase "random game in January" was popular Monday: Games in the middle of the season grind may seem less important but can still tip the scales.
"You have to realize that could possibly be the difference-maker in May," Mosley said.
The Magic finished a single game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East last season. In the 4-5 playoff matchup, the Cavs held home-court advantage. The series went seven games and neither team won on the road. Win a couple of those January-February games on a bad night, and maybe Game 7 is played on the Magic's home floor.
After Boston and Milwaukee, Orlando had the East's third-best home record last year at 29-12.
The spoken goal then for this season is simple: Improve upon last year and don't waste opportunities.
"Mose says all the time (that) you have a short window to win in this league," 11th-year guard Gary Harris said. "We feel like our window is here right now."
Orlando's continual improvement has inspired a home environment worth fighting for in the postseason.
Roster continuity stays constant
"Well, you guys know we value that greatly," Weltman said, beginning his response after being asked about the value the front office placed on keeping the guys together this summer.
Franz Wagner was extended and his brother Moritz was brought back on a new deal. So were Goga Bitadze, Gary Harris and Jonathan Isaac.
An ESPN article this offseason concluded that the Magic's front office — more than every NBA team but one — is placing its long-term trust in a homegrown roster. Nine of the Magic's 15 players have arrived here through the NBA Draft.
This group has shown it's capable of winning and hasn't yet reached its peak. That's more than enough substance to keep a good thing going.
"You can't predict chemistry," Weltman said. "You can just bring good people in and hope that they develop it themselves. These guys, that takes work on their part, and they've really put a lot of time into that. They believe in one another. They enjoy one another. And I think they're getting to the point now where they can even criticize one another."
Not everyone is back – Markelle Fultz and Joe Ingles are among the key departures. But the Magic were calculated in how they would make significant additions that fit the vision.
Caldwell-Pope called himself a "humble vet," but the Magic have invested $66 million in his decade-plus of experience and championship pedigree.
Joseph said for the point he's at in his career, "it goes well with what (Orlando) is doing here."
Tristan da Silva, 23, is an "old" rookie – "just a player out there," he says — but his college career and summer league debut showed how he fills a box score with contributions.
Weltman described the process of adding to a core that's been so constant as a "marriage" — seeking out high-character players who complement the team. Orlando, like others, will always search to get better.
But it won't be in a reckless fashion.
Tangible buzz surrounds Suggs-KCP duo's possibilities
Jalen Suggs was giddy for most of the late morning/early afternoon, sporting his usual smile wherever he went inside the AdventHealth Training Center. But when asked about playing alongside Caldwell-Pope, Suggs exhaled slowly as if to contain himself.
"I can't wait," he said. "I can't wait, honestly. Just even in our short stints together in minicamp, and then a couple of days here, it's been great."
Suggs and Caldwell-Pope form one of the most intriguing backcourt combinations in the NBA this season, for their defensive prowess alone. Suggs earned his first NBA All-Defense nod in his third season last year and Caldwell-Pope is one of the elite three-and-D stoppers of his generation. Another top-5 defense ranking is an expectation.
That's not all. With Suggs' offensive improvement last season and KCP's track record as an outside shooter, each player on paper is a three-point threat.
For a Magic team that believes it will be better offensively this year, Suggs and KCP ideally can space the floor for Banchero and Wagner, Orlando's 6-foot-10 playmakers. Caldwell-Pope is no stranger to having played around the game's best creators — LeBron James and Nikola Jokic — and sees opportunities this year for that level of offensive distribution.
Maybe no one is more excited to see it play out than Cole Anthony, who will spend the next few weeks in training camp sharpening his sword by going against them in practice each day. First, he joked that KCP couldn't guard him. But he lauded Caldwell-Pope as an All-NBA caliber defender and tabbed both Suggs and Jonathan Isaac as potential Defensive Players of the Year.
"Being able to go against them in practice every day, it doesn't get much better than that," Anthony said. "I get to go against the best."
Other quick hits
- Isaac, in taking advantage of his first fully healthy offseason in the pros, is up to 250 pounds. That's a jump of 31 pounds from the end of last season.
- da Silva has drawn comparisons to Franz from some teammates for his scoring ability, frame and playing style.
- Although the training camp roster listed Caleb Houstan as also gaining 30 pounds this offseason, he dismissed that as not true. "I have worked on my body, but I haven't gained 30 pounds. That's crazy," Houstan said.
- Jalen Suggs will handle more playmaking duties, a challenge he said he spent all summer preparing to tackle. He and his camp are currently in contract negotiations with the Magic, with hopes to complete an extension before the Oct. 21 deadline.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- EVERYTHING WELTMAN, MOSLEY SAID AT MEDIA DAY: Read the full comments and see the videos of the Magic's president of basketball operations and head coach during Monday's media day. CLICK HERE
- MEET MRS. MAGIC: Step inside the classroom of Mrs. Jennifer Lopez, a.k.a Mrs. Magic: a fourth-grade teacher who meshes her love for the Orlando Magic and her students’ learning experience into one daily occurrence: “Magic Math.” CLICK HERE
- HARRIS STILL HAS SOMETHING TO OFFER: It's year 11 for Gary Harris in the NBA this year. Even he has a hard time believing it, but he's confident there's still more to offer. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S YOUTH CAMP NOTEBOOK: The notes, quotes and takeaways from the Magic star's first-ever Orlando-area youth camp. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S FULL 2024-25 SCHEDULE: As the season approaches, get familiar with the dates and times Orlando takes the floor this season. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.