Two starters ruled out for Heat vs. Magic preseason game
The Orlando Magic will be without two of their key players in their first preseason game at the Kia Center against the Miami Heat.
The Magic have ruled out All-Star forward Paolo Banchero and star shooting guard Desmond Bane against the Heat.
With Banchero and Bane out, the Magic will give opportunities to other players lower on the depth chart, including Anthony Black, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva.
The Magic have been giving players some time off during the preseason, so their absences aren't a major surprise going into the game. No injury designations have been given to Bane or Banchero, so fans can breathe a sigh of relief if that's what was on the mind.
Banchero may be out, but he continues to trust the process of training camp.
"I mean, you just take it one game at a time, like I said, I felt good out there, but I definitely didn't feel like midseason form," Banchero said earlier this month.
"So just, you know, building up each every game, gaining more confidence in your movements and just with the team in general. So, as the games go on, we'll play a little bit more at each game and get a little more activated, just to get the minutes and everything in the rotation."
Banchero hopes to be at his best this season for the Magic, but it's possible Orlando may not see him on the court until the season opener against the Heat next week.
"I think myself, I can take another step defensively, just how locked in I am, how engaged I am, and just me making plays, I think I can make a lot of plays out there defensively, whether it's blocks, steals, just getting stops on guys switching. So that's something I definitely want to help this year," Banchero said.
Tipoff between the Heat and Magic is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic star Paolo Banchero can reach new heights
Magic rookie Jase Richardson praised by All-Star teammate
Desmond Bane shares biggest change between Magic and Grizzlies
Magic could have dynamic duo with starting center, new guard