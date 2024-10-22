WATCH: Jalen Suggs Discusses Contract Extension, Magic's Opener at Miami
After the Orlando Magic wrapped up practice on Tuesday, guard Jalen Suggs – fresh off a contract extension with the team – met the media to discuss the deal and Wednesday's opener at Miami.
In this story:
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic held one last practice inside the team's training facility before departing for Miami on Tuesday afternoon.
Afterward, fourth-year guard Jalen Suggs, fresh off his contract extension with the team yesterday, met the media. Suggs discussed his relief and emotions following the deal's finalization, the importance of every game of the NBA season, team's opener at Miami on Wednesday.
Below is Suggs' full media availability from Tuesday's practice.
