What Jamahl Mosley, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. Said After Magic's Win At Washington

The Orlando Magic cruised to a 120-105 victory over the Washington Wizards in the nation's capital on Friday.
After the game, coach Jamahl Mosley, forward Paolo Banchero and center Wendell Carter Jr. met reporters to discuss the result.
Jamahl Mosley
On what he liked the most about his team's performance in victory over the Wizards...
"The thing I'm most proud of with this group is our third-quarter effort. We've talked about it, we've challenged them, and tonight was a lot different than what we saw the other night. I think that level of focus and being able to come out of halftime and really understand what we needed to do to put this team away."
On how much a performance like this is a step in the right direction for his team...
"I think it's huge. I really do. I think our guys understanding what we need to do, how we need to take care of business when we are on the road, one game at a time. Obviously, 11 games coming back down the stretch, so our ability to focus in these moments, to play. the right type of defense, to have our offense clicking at the right time is just very important for this group as we continue to come down this stretch."
Paolo Banchero
On Orlando's effort in the win over Washington...
"I think we were all just locked in from the tip. We knew coming in we couldn't play around with these guys, because if you give these guys confidence, they can beat you. They beat Detroit, they beat ... somebody else that was good, I forget. So we just had to come in and be locked in from start to finish."
On Mac McClung seeing the floor late in the game....
"It’s awesome to see. Mac is one of the best teammates we’ve got in the locker room, no matter if he’s with us or Osceola. He's a great teammate, he's vocal in practices and the locker room. He's always asking how guys are doing. He's just a great guy to have in the facility, and so when you get to see him get his hard work be rewarded and get a chance to go out there on an NBA floor, it's always dope. He's also just talented, so hopefully he gets a couple more opportunities."
Wendell Carter Jr.
On Orlando's third-quarter performance...
"We just stayed aggressive throughout the whole game. The third quarter is where we've struggled, but I think that might've been our best quarter this year. I think that was really good for us and that's something we can build off of going into these next games."
On how much a better third quarter was emphasized in the game plan...
"That's been the story of my career in Orlando, our third quarters. It's always good when we come out and put away teams in the third. I think we did a fantastic job on both ends of the court, sharing the ball, getting stops, [and] limiting them to one shot. That's something that we've got to continue to do if we want to go far in the postseason."
Up Next
The Magic return to Orlando to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 24, at 7 p.m. ET.
