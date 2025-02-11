What Jamahl Mosley, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner said After Loss to Hawks
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic fell to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, 112-106.
More: Hawks beat Magic despite big nights from Wagner, Banchero
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner met reporters to discuss the loss.
Here's a partial transcript of each player's availability.
Jamahl Mosley
On the difference in tonight’s game...
“I think it was that third quarter; [the] start of it. That got a big momentum shift. We just turned it over. I mean 18 (turnovers) for 20 points. You’re giving baskets away. I think that was the big momentum shift from that point. They were getting it on makes, they were just flying out. Long shots, long rebounds. When the ball did go in, they were just throwing it ahead; they’re leaking out. A couple miscommunications down the stretch, in our switching, overhelping. Gave up some easy threes. I think just our communication as well as taking care of the basketball was a big key tonight.”
On the late game execution...
“I’m going to have to go back and look at the film. We saw some things early on in the games that were working for us. Being able to go back and dissect them, the movement on the back side. The ball getting side to side, finding the right hands, being able to attack downhill. They did a great job of packing the paint in. I think we got some good looks, but I think we took some tough ones, and I think we’re going to have to look at that and see where we can be better.”
On the gameplan against Trae Young...
“I mean, 19 (points) on 17 shots. I think it was just make his life hard, make it difficult. Put different bodies on him, trap him sometimes, double team. Switch him to go back after him, just different things. He made it difficult, and he hit some tough ones down the stretch. But, you know, 19 points on 17 shots. I think our guys did a decent job and he hit some timely ones, but he also made some timely plays on some overhelp, but they got a couple threes off.”
On how to get back to focusing on the details...
“Yeah, I really think it’s the spacing, the timing. Where guys are on the floor, being patient. The ball has to move faster than bodies. Not holding it. So, understanding exactly where guys are going to be on the floor, but it’s all things that we’ll look at tomorrow. We’ll clean it up and be ready to come out against Charlotte on Wednesday.”
Paolo Banchero
On whether turnovers played a role in tonight’s loss...
“Yeah. I think we had 18 to their 17 (turnovers) so pretty even there but I think, you know, I have to go back and watch it. I don’t know if we had any key turnovers late, but I think we did have some bad turnovers early on in the game that allowed them to get some easy baskets. I wouldn’t say that was the sole reason why we lost.”
On how he and Franz Wagner can get the rest of the team involved...
“That’s a good question. You know, I think me and him being the two guys; 29 attempts and 22 attempts. The next highest is six attempts. So, you could say [that] maybe we can get more guys involved and we’ve got to figure out ways that we can do that.”
On how the team can find the details and intensity needed for this late stretch in the season...
“Yeah, for sure. I mean, I don’t think you can, you know, really point to last year. Last year was a different team, it’s a different year, and so this is a new season, new team, and we have to prove that we’re deserving of being in the postseason. We’re going to have to really come together and lock in on this last stretch, you know, because we’re riding the line right now and it can go one of two ways.”
Franz Wagner
On what was the difference in tonight’s game against Atlanta...
“It reminds me a little bit of the last Miami [Heat] game. I thought we struggled to get a good look at the end of the game and then I think we just had too many stretches throughout the game where we didn’t have the right urgency as a group. We had that in the second quarter and then coming out of halftime as well. We’ve just got to be better.”
On how the team can improve in their late-game execution...
“I mean, I think they have good defenders; individual defenders. Obviously, they [started] switching which is what a lot of teams have been doing. It’s not anything new really. Yeah, as a group, we have to be better with that stuff. I mean, myself personally; obviously, I’m a big part of it too. Just watch film and as players, know what the intention is out there. As coaches too when communicating to us. I think it’s a group thing but we as players out there, obviously, we feel out what’s going on in the game and at the end of the day, we have the responsibility to execute.”
Up Next
The Magic host the Charlotte Hornets in the final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. ET. Full Schedule
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: Banchero's Seattle connection with Spurs coach, Jamahl Mosley makes history, and more. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS MAGIC'S 'ULTIMATE COMPETITOR': Franz Wagner's undeniable stardom has carried its weight in gold. CLICK HERE
- MOE'S PRESENCE 'WAS HUGE': Back on the Magic bench for the first time since tearing his ACL, Moe Wagner's presence alone "was huge" for Orlando's win over the Spurs. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S MONTH AT HOME COMES AT RIGHT TIME: The key to capitalizing on 10 home games in the next month? "Embracing each moment." CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.