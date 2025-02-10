Magic Notebook: Banchero, Spurs Coach and Seattle Roots; 300 for Mosley
ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest edition of the Magic notebook touches on a few quick topics as the All-Star break approaches.
Let's dig in:
Seattle basketball's small world
Long before Paolo Banchero buried the game-winning jumper against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night, Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson was well aware of the Seattle-born star.
Johnson, 38 years old and a Seattle native himself, went to O'Dea High School — the same school where Banchero became a top recruit in 2021.
"The basketball world is small," Johnson said prior to Saturday's meeting. "When you're from a city that likens itself to basketball, a city that does seem to have a following or good commitment to it like Seattle does, it's even smaller."
Johnson, who has been leading the Spurs while Gregg Popovich recovers from a mild stroke, has been an assistant on San Antonio's bench for five seasons.
In his playing days, Johnson won two state championships at O'Dea, becoming a four-time All-Metro selection, three-time All-Area honoree, two-time All-State performer, and was the state tournament's MVP. After high school, he played four seasons at Stanford. After going undrafted in 2009, he played three professional seasons across the G League and Europe before pursuing a coaching career.
Since transitioning to the sidelines, Johnson has been:
- a coaching intern for Seattle University;
- AAU coach in the Nike EYBL circuit;
- assistant coach at the University of Portland;
- assistant coach with the Austin Spurs (G League) for three seasons; and
- Spurs assistant since 2019.
Johnson has followed Banchero's journey as he ascended the ranks of Pacific Northwest basketball.
More: Jordan sets release date for Magic star Banchero's first player-exclusive shoe
"It's been fun to see Paolo play in fifth grade when you hear this kid's pretty good," Johnson continued. "Middle school, the chatter gets a little louder. Then high school, he's at the same high school I attended, and it's real.
"Good kid, comes from great family. He deserves everything that he's received, and he's earned it. It's always fun to see someone that you may know a little bit personally have success, especially when they go about it the right way. Just glad that he's back being healthy and a monster on the court."
Jamahl Mosley makes history
Saturday's Spurs game also included a milestone for Jamahl Mosley, the fourth-year Magic coach.
Of the 14 full-time and interim head coaches in Magic franchise history, Mosley became just the fifth to lead the Magic in at least 300 games.
He joined Matt Guokas (328 games, 1990-'93), Doc Rivers (339 games, 2000-'04), Stan Van Gundy (394 games, 2008-'12) and Brian Hill (459 games, 1993-'97, 2005-'06).
"Wow, I didn't realize it was 300," Mosley said Saturday. "I guess it does go by fast. I was reading something on The Daily Coach, this email I get, and it talked about ... enjoying the journey. That's what it's been.
"The amazing coaches, the amazing staff ... just being able to have real conversations, get to know people [and] create the relationships. Wins and losses are going to come no matter what, but I think along the way and along this journey of 300 games, it's been fun getting to know people and be involved in this community in Orlando that has just embraced this group, our family. You can't ask for anything better — other than more wins."
Orlando got a win Saturday — No. 129 for Mosley. Under his tutelage, the Magic have improved their win total every season: 22, then 34, then 47 and a playoff berth last year.
The Magic are 26-28 entering the final third of the season and Monday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.
Ethan Thompson signs two-way deal
While the trade deadline came and went with no moves by the Magic, they did make a roster addition.
On Friday night, Orlando filled its final two-way roster spot with Osceola Magic guard Ethan Thompson, bringing the Magic to 18 rostered players. The deal is reportedly two years in length, per Mike Scotto of HoopsHype.
"I think his spirit is just fantastic," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said recently of Thompson, a 6-foot-5 guard. "He just does a great job of fitting all the pieces when he's on the floor. He just finds a way to do what's needed for him. As we move forward, you want to continue to put pieces that fit around the guys that we have on the floor."
Thompson joined a second squad on Monday afternoon when the rosters for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup qualifiers were announced.
Thompson joins Osceola Magic teammate Alex Morales on the Puerto Rican team, while fellow G League Magic guard Javonte Smart was named to the United States roster.
It's the second time Smart has been named to the Americans' qualifying team.
