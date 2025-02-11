Hawks Beat Magic Despite Big Nights from Wagner, Banchero
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes, the NBA is about relying on your stars to do the heavy lifting.
Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, the Orlando Magic got 68 points from Franz Wagner (season-high 37) and Paolo Banchero (31) — surpassing 30 points each in the same game for the third time in their careers.
"Those two are unbelievable, to be honest with you," Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young said. "They are a problem. When you play them, you are always worried about them, and they are definitely at the top of their team's scouting reports. They are really good players."
Yet their efforts weren't enough. While Banchero and Wagner were the only Magic players to score in double figures, the Hawks' balance beat the Magic 112-106.
Young got hot when it mattered most, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter to finish with a team-high 19 points. New acquisition Caris LeVert scored 18 points off the bench and all 10 Hawks who played scored at least eight points.
Orlando, 26-29, fell to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta's win in the first of four meetings between the division foes helped the Hawks leapfrog the Magic in the standings.
The Magic haven't won consecutive games since Christmas, but they had their chance.
Tied at 99-all with six minutes to play, Atlanta closed the game on a 13-7 run.
"It reminds me a little bit of the last Miami [Heat] game," Wagner said. "I thought we struggled to get a good look at the end of the game, and then I think we had too many stretches throughout the game where we didn't have the right urgency as a group."
"I think we got some good looks, but I think we took some tough ones," Mosley said. "We're going to have to look at that and see where we can get better."
Orlando shot 47.4 percent from the field and 12-of-30 from three, but only 26 of the Magic's shot attempts were taken by players not named Wagner or Banchero.
"I think me and him being the two guys ... 29 attempts [for Wagner] and 22 attempts, and the next highest is six attempts [Anthony Black], so you could say maybe we could get more guys involved," said Banchero, who scored 20 of his 31 points in the third quarter. "We've got to figure out ways that we can do that."
There were 14 lead changes and 12 ties. Points in the paint (46 for Orlando, 44 for Atlanta), second-chance points (9-10), rebounds (36-39) and free throws (Orlando 20-of-24, Hawks 24-of-28) were virtually even. Both teams surrendered 20 points off of turnovers.
The biggest discrepancy? Atlanta's 54 bench points trumped Orlando's 25 — another reflection of the Hawks' scoring balance and the Magic's two-star attack.
"I think the underlying thing with that is that those guys were kind of unusually connected to one another during the course of the game," Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. "That connectivity has a way of raising everybody's level. You saw it late."
Up Next
The Magic host the Charlotte Hornets in the final game before the All-Star break on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. ET. Full Schedule
