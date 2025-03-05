What Magic's Jamahl Mosley, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner Said After Loss to Raptors
ORLANDO, Fla. – Ja'Kobe Walter's game-winning three with half a second to play dealt the Orlando Magic their fourth straight loss Tuesday, falling 114-113 to the Toronto Raptors.
Recap: Raptors get last laugh as Magic drop 4th straight despite Banchero's 41
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who combined for 69 points in the loss, met reporters.
Below is a partial transcript of each and video of their interview sessions.
Jamahl Mosley
On the issues the team encountered in the third quarter...
“You called it. That third quarter got us again, not getting stops, missed a lot of shots early on, I think it led to runouts and leak outs, a couple of chippies at the rim. I think the fight was there, just to stay in that when it wasn’t going our way offensively. But again, we have to keep finishing possessions out [that] was a big key, you know, them having 24 second chance points, 13 offensive rebounds. Those are small margins in a game that’s close.”
On what the final play was supposed to be and how often Paolo inbounds the ball...
“We’ve worked on that. We’ve worked on that a ton, it’s supposed to be right at the rim at 0.5 and he put it right at the rim and then Orlando Robinson walks under Wendell Carter Jr. As it’s happening. So, you can do one of two things, you can say it hit the rim and the clock went off, or you can say it should be a foul because you’re taking a man out in the air. One of two things.”
On the team’s fouling in the third quarter...
“It could get me [in trouble], but I just don’t understand, I really don’t. I know how physical they are, I know how aggressive they are, I understand how they were grabbing and holding and then we get the tic tac fouls. That’s where it becomes something that you have to think about, and I don’t understand why. Because we were attacking the basket just the same, I mean, I think we were in the lane 31 times, they were there too, but us not getting the whistle I have to figure it out and we’ve got to keep looking at the film and seeing where it is and what it is and what it’s not. Because I don’t understand how a team as such shoots 35 free throws, that apparently the grabbing, the holding up above the lane is okay now, but it’s not once you get downhill.”
On the team needing to adjust to the whistle...
“Listen, I don’t mind the whistle, I really don’t. I don’t mind the whistle. I just want it to be the same way. I’m okay with the whistle. I like physical, we like aggressive, we like being that way. That’s our brand of basketball. It’s okay. I just like it being very similar, consistent. That’s it.”
Paolo Banchero
On tonight’s loss coming down to the third quarter...
“Yeah, I think, you know, when you give those types of runs up, you put yourself in a tough position to come back and, you know – we were able to come back but by that time, you know, those guys on the other side have confidence and so, they’re playing with a lot of confidence. They’re making shots and making big plays. I think you saw some of their bench guys come in there and just let it rip, play confident, and put us away.”
On how he can manage his frustrations after a 41-point performance in a loss...
“I think just staying calm. Realizing that [there’s] still 19 games left. Just have to take it one game at a time and try to be better the next game, just as a whole group.”
On how the team can find the level of confidence from earlier in the season...
“I don’t know. I think we have to do some soul searching. Just try to figure it out. I think the good thing about a time like this is that, really, the only way you can go is up. We just have to come together and figure out a way for everybody to, you know, play with that confidence, play with that swag, because right now it doesn’t really feel that way.”
Franz Wagner
On tonight’s loss coming down to the third quarter...
“Yeah, a lot of it. The third quarter has been a problem for us. I can’t really tell you why, honestly, because we’ve been talking about it a lot but that’s the way it’s been and we’ve got to be more consistent, especially defensively.”
On what the team can do defensively...
“I think, first of all, they shot too many free throws. We really didn’t guard the three-point line well. I think they got out in transition, we fouled them a lot in that third (quarter), and then they got some offensive rebounds as well.”
Up Next
The Magic's seven-game homestand concludes at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, March 6, against the Chicago Bulls.
