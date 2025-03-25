What the Magic Said After Beating the Lakers 118-106 on Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, 118-106, behind 30-point nights from both Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Recap: Wagner, Banchero outduel LeBron, Luka as Magic defeat Lakers
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, Banchero, Wagner and guard Anthony Black met reporters to discuss the result.
Below is a partial transcript and video of each availability.
Jamahl Mosley
On the team’s performance after halftime...
“I think just adjusting to what they were doing, recognizing some of their coverages, the ability to get downhill and then a big portion of it is we defended without fouling for the most part in that second half. They had 21 free throws in the first half and end up with 28, so I think a better job defending without fouling and it’s pushing the break more as we got the stops.”
On Paolo setting the tone offensively to start the game...
“I think he did that the other night in Washington as well – just being aggressive, looking to get downhill. Looking to attack, looking to put pressure on the rim, making the team have to adjust because they were doing a great job of loading up to him and his ability to just get into the gaps and get downhill.”
On their poise in a close game...
“I think just continuing to put these things together. We’ve talked about the third (quarter) a ton and we came out in Washington, played well in the third, tonight did the same thing. I think just a level of focus and having the mindset of we have to take care of business, and I think that that’s what these guys did tonight.”
On the key behind the contributions from Franz and Paolo tonight...
“You can’t say enough about those two. I think their toughness, their resilience, their competitive edge and competitive nature to find a way to get things done. You know, there was a moment in that third we missed a bunch of layups we missed a bunch of easy ‘chippies’ that we could’ve put our heads down, but we stayed attacking and we stayed putting our foot on the gas and I think that’s what it says about those guys. And then their willingness to trust – they find guys when they’re open, the Lakers did a great job of loading up to the basketball when we were trying to find skip passes for the openings for other guys as well.”
On good things happening when Anthony Black is aggressive...
“I think he’s going to continue to grow, and I’ve probably said it in here 10 times about when he is aggressive, getting downhill, you saw the transition basket when he pushes on the brake, it’s something great to watch, putting pressure on the defense, stepping into his shots with confidence, but more than anything, his ability to pick up full court, turn guys, because that’s the type of defense we’re going to need from him moving forward.”
Franz Wagner
On the team’s performance in the third quarter...
“Honestly, I thought our effort all game was pretty solid. You know, [in the] first half, I think they got too many free throws and in the second half, once we kept them in the half court [and] stopped fouling – all game I thought we had great pace on offense. I think that’s where we went on a bigger run and found some really good looks.”
On the emotions of tonight’s game and how he was able to use that tonight...
“Obviously, it’s always a big game. It’s a good atmosphere when the Lakers are in town. But more importantly though, the way our season has been, and we haven’t won two-in-a-row in a while, it was a big game for us and like I said, I thought our approach was really, really good. Even when they made runs, I thought that we stayed together. I think obviously, it’s our job to be out here but it’s also fun to be out here. I think the best players always find a way to enjoy the game.”
Paolo Banchero
On the team’s performance in the third quarter...
“Yeah, I think we were just locked in from start to finish. We knew this was going to be a big game for us. Obviously, we knew also that we haven’t won two games in a row in a long time. You know, we said that we have to get this one and [I’m] just happy with everybody’s focus and effort.”
On what winning consecutive games means for this group...
“It doesn’t mean anything. Honestly, that’s what we expect. We just hadn’t done it. We were hungry to do it but that doesn’t matter if we go into Charlotte tomorrow and lay an egg. We’ve got to be locked in, ready to go, and turn it around.”
On what defeating a good team does for the team...
“Yeah, you know, we can play with anybody, and we know that. We just haven’t been playing up to our standard for a long time and sometimes, you know, a game like this is something that can propel you to start playing better, start playing at a higher level, and so hopefully everyone just realizes we’re a really good team. We just have to have a certain level of focus night in [and] night out. You know, we can’t be relaxed. Tonight, nobody was relaxed. Everybody was locked in on the goal from the very start.”
Up Next
The Magic take on the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. ET on the second night of a back-to-back.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- PACE VITAL TO RETURNING TO WINNING WAYS AT HOME: How the Magic's up-tempo attack has helped Orlando find success on offense. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S CONFIDENCE AT 'ALL-TIME-HIGH': Paolo Banchero is playing the best basketball of his career. Has his third-year leap fully come to fruition? CLICK HERE
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: Why zone defense has frustrated the Magic and how the roles for Orlando bigs could fluctuate down the stretch. CLICK HERE
- SHOOTING, MISTAKES DETERMINE MAGIC'S CEILING: Orlando is far and away the NBA's least-accurate three-point shooting team. That makes margin for error slim, and that haunts the Magic. CLICK HERE
- AB THE X-FACTOR?: Second-year pro Anthony Black's year has been up and down, but the ups translate more directly to wins. Can the Magic unlock his consistency? CLICK HERE
- TDS STAYS THE COURSE: Tristan da Silva has had plenty of changes to adapt to in his rookie season. CLICK HERE
- AGGRESSION KEY FOR SUPPORTING CAST: The players around Magic stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner need to tap into the aggression they showed Sunday, one player said. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.