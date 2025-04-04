What the Magic Said After Beating the Wizards, 109-97
The Orlando Magic swept the season series versus the Washington Wizards on Thursday night, defeating their division rivals 109-97 in the nation's capital.
Recap: Banchero, Wagner help Magic hold off Wizards to sweep season series
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner met reporters to discuss the result.
Here are partial transcripts and video of their media sessions.
Jamahl Mosley
On what he liked and disliked about the team's performance...
"I'm going to have to go back and look at the film. I like the fact that they went on their runs and we didn't let it rattle us. We sustained our effort, turned up the defense in that fourth quarter. They hit some big-time shots, some tough shots. I'll just have to go back and look at the film and really observe exactly where we can continue to get better."
On Jonathan Isaac's defense in the win...
"I thought JI was really, really good. Blocked shots, playing around the rim, created more turnovers ... that was part of the time we got the stops to get out on the break when they were making that run. I think it was great for him, but again, his intensity [and] his focus for us is going to be huge down the stretch."
On how gassed he feels Paolo and Franz are at this point in the season...
"I think in the NBA right now, at this point, everyone that is going into the postseason ... there's a level of exhaustion, a level of nicks and bumps and bruises. So no more than anyone else that is getting ready to walk into the postseason. We understand that, they felt that last year. They understand how to take care of their bodies, get the rest that they need, the recovery that they need. I think those things are all very important."
Paolo Banchero
On what helped them gain control in the fourth quarter...
"We know that in order for us to win games, our defense is going to have to be what carries us. So I think we were able to just get stops, turn off some of their guys that were going and get a win."
On what helped him get into a rhythm...
"I think getting on the boards early. I think that always helps my game when I'm able to get on the glass and just get the ball in my hands. It makes you feel involved without having to do too much on the offensive end when you grab a rebound. So I think just getting on the glass and trying to get my teammates involved."
On if rebounding has been a focus area for him...
"I think it's always a focus area. I always think I can rebound a little better. My mom, that's something that she's always on me about. She wants me to average 10 rebounds, so that's something that I try to work on."
Franz Wagner
On the team's performance...
"I thought we just played alright. Especially in the third quarter, I didn't like our focus knowing they weren't going to let up. I think we can play a lot better, especially in the second half. But I guess we stayed together and kept trying to find good shots, and realized that pretty quickly I think when we didn't play together."
Up Next
The Magic have four days off before their final two home games of the regular season. Orlando hosts Atlanta Tuesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. ET in a pivotal game for the Play-In Tournament and Southeast division title race.
