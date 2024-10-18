What to Watch For in Magic's Preseason Finale vs. 76ers; How to Watch
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic play host to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, the third and final preseason contest for the Magic prior to the tip-off of the regular season.
The game is slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff inside Kia Center – the Magic's first game back at home since Game 6 of the first round of the East playoffs.
Orlando has been out of action since last Wednesday due to Hurricane Milton canceling last Friday's contest vs. the New Orleans Pelicans, and in its place, the Magic have turned to intrasquad scrimmages to keep the competitive edge. From the sound of Jamahl Mosley's comments after Thursday's practice, which was held inside the Magic's home arena for a purposeful change, Orlando will come into the contest at full health.
Here's what to watch for in the Magic's far-from-meaningless preseason finale:
Dress rehearsal? Perhaps not...
Although the Magic scrimmaged intensely on Saturday and Tuesday after losing last Friday night's preseason game, there's inherent value in getting to test implemented concepts and potential on-floor lineup combinations against an opponent rather than someone who your own team, which surely already knows what's coming.
With that in mind, could Orlando utilize the contest with the 76ers like a test run of a regular season game? We've seen the Magic's core group of starters be limited or held out of action entirely in the two prior preseason games, but not anything close to what a normal rotation will likely resemble.
"We're looking to get different lineups, different rotations, different combinations of guys to see if the things that we've been working on and implementing, how they work against a new team," Mosley said.
Asked about it further, Mosley made clear that there isn't something he's looking to get out of the game that he hasn't already seen from his team throughout camp. Rather, the mixing and matching of players so they're afforded the best understanding of what's needed from each lineup that sees the floor is what he's most interested in taking note of.
"I think it'll be good for this group to feel that against another opponent."
Health is wealth
Above all, the mission for any team across the league is to emerge from training camp fully healthy. Aside from Wendell Carter Jr.'s left ankle sprain, Orlando has been much better off in that department than some of its competitors.
Regarding Carter Jr., the Magic got good news on Thursday. He was a full participant in the Magic's practice, and while nothing is official, such would bode well for him to play in Friday night's contest. With little or no participation in the two scrimmages, first-team reps can go a long way to improving Carter Jr.'s comfort as the season approaches.
In fact, Carter Jr. expressed a desire to play again in preseason if his recovery allowed for it when first discussing it the day after the injury. Should all go well with his response, it's likely Carter Jr. could be available for the Magic vs. the Sixers.
Philadelphia, on the other hand, is not so wealthy in the injury department. Joel Embiid is sitting out preseason due to a nagging knee injury, and will not play both haves of back-to-backs this year. Paul George had a negative MRI on October 15, but was diagnosed with a bone bruise and will be re-evaluated at some point next week. And just Wednesday night, rookie guard Jared McCain took a hard fall was diagnosed with a pulmonary contusion on Thursday.
All three will miss the contest vs. the Magic Friday evening. So, while Orlando is mixing and matching rotations, the Sixers will be looking to preserve whatever health they can before the year really gets going.
Roster battles still to be sorted out
While the Magic's 15-man roster has been set since the summer, only Trevelin Queen is on a two-way contract, meaning the Magic still have two open slots to utilize if they please. That said, Saturday at 5 p.m ET is the deadline to waive players on non-guaranteed contracts and not incur a per-day cap hit. At the time of writing, Orlando has five players on a non-guaranteed deal heading into Friday's finale:
- Mac McClung
- Jalen Slawson
- Jarrett Culver
- Ethan Thompson
- Alex Morales
If players on non-guaranteed contracts are waived and then signed to a team's G League roster, they can receive a bonus of up to $77,500 and remain with them for 60 days.
We've seen some reshuffling of these contracts over the week, and more moves will need to be made before the deadline on Saturday.
Who stays and who goes? Friday night is the last chance to make an impression – if the decisions aren't already made. There's certainly some intrigue surrounding whether or not they'll get some more playing time versus the Sixers.
How to Watch
Who: Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers
When: Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Fla.
TV: Bally Sports Florida
Latest Line: Orlando minus-7.5
