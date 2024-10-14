Magic Top Pick Tristan da Silva Adjusting to Life as an NBA Rookie
ORLANDO –– Over the summer, Orlando Magic rookie Tristan da Silva described his new team as "a really good spot to transition into."
The Magic swingman, selected 18th overall in this summer's NBA Draft, was doing his first bit of volunteer work with the franchise. It was early September, so the extent of his organized on-court activity had been the Las Vegas Summer League. After a two-week break at home, the former Colorado Buffalo returned to Orlando ahead of camp. He often could be found in the gym, the only thing on his mind getting his career started.
"First time doing it, so getting a little antsy," da Silva said that September afternoon of his initial professional steps. "I'm glad to see everybody start to come back to Orlando to work out and stuff, so can't wait for everybody to be back and then finally get rolling."
Fast forward a month later, and da Silva is two weeks deep into camp with the regular season little more than a week away. At the Magic's media day, coach Jamahl Mosley said that the path of what constitutes a successful season for his 6-foot-8 forward would be determined by the kind of training camp he has. With two preseason games under his belt and invaluable time spent around the team in practice and other situations, Mosley likes what he's seen from his fellow Colorado alum.
"I thought he was very solid," Mosley said. "He understands the things we're asking of him, how he needs to play."
Mosley noted how da Silva ran the floor and got to his spot in the corner, allowing the Magic to swing a couple of passes around the perimeter and get him an open look due to his correct positioning. He also spoke on his defensive ability, which the coach emphasized as a big thing for him to grasp this season. The messaging with Orlando is clear: If someone is on the floor, they're expected to defend their position.
da Silva's assessment of his first two games? Solid, he said, but nothing too over the top. However, the rookie has understood the defense-first mentality loud and clear.
"I'm focusing on my defense first and foremost," da Silva said. "That's where I'm trying to make an impression for now. Knock down open shots and make the right plays, and that's what I've been doing."
da Silva has played 31 minutes in the Magic's two preseason games. In 19 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs, he scored eight points — making two of his three attempts from beyond the arc — and added a rebound and an assist.
The 23-year-old's shooting motion is pure and his scoring ability was ranked among his best pre-draft qualities — as well as having a high IQ and the seasoning of four years of college basketball.
Shortly after drafting him, Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said that da Silva was a box-checker for what needs they had entering the draft, and getting him at pick 18 was "a good day's work for us."
"Even though he’s an older player, he has growth in him,” Weltman said this summer. “There’s a lot more untapped I think that the NBA will actually unlock in him.”
Now seeing that potential come to life on the court, his teammates are pushing for more of it.
"I think he's a really good player," All-Star forward Paolo Banchero said. "Honestly, for me, I think I'd like to see him be a little bit more assertive. I think he can be a mismatch problem.
"For him, being a wing who's 6-7, 6-8, you want to hunt those opportunities when you get those mismatches. I think he's been playing well. he's picking up on all the stuff that's coming at him. I think he fits in the team really well on and off the court, so I think he's gonna be a great piece. I think he'll be one of those guys who just gets better and better as the season goes on."
Besides the obvious value of playing time before the regular season, the preseason also is helping da Silva shake off the nerves and understand how he can do the most with a role that projects to be variable this upcoming year.
"I'll take what I'm given," da Silva said.
But there's also the experience of stepping into visiting arenas, away locker rooms and suiting up for the first time. It's teaching him to be on time, according to the NBA's travel schedule, and to know the spots to grab dinner with teammates, as he did with the Wagner brothers in San Antonio.
So much of being a rookie is learning to adjust to the lifestyle that comes with being in the league. That, like his game, will be a constant process.
"For him, this is the stage to kind of get used to everything," forward Franz Wagner said. "I think he's doing a great job of competing in practice, asking questions too, and all of that. It's gonna take time just to get used to it. It's a way different environment and I think everybody's aware.
"Especially on the court, I think he knows how to play and won't need that many pointers."
